BERLIN — The fate of Berlin’s “new town center” now rests in the hands of the school board responsible for running the five-town district that inherited Berlin Elementary School as part of a state-ordered merger in 2019.
At issue is between 3.8 and 7.4 acres of district-owned land near the Berlin Mall’s entrance off Route 62. Though it is separated by woods and wetlands from the pre-K-6 school that opened in 1969, the land is part of the same property Berlin voters narrowly agreed to purchase from Clarence Pike in 1966.
That vote was part of tortured process surrounding a push to bring Berlin’s fragmented schools under one new roof. The years-long process involved a trip to court, a second vote in 1967 that reaffirmed the first, and a successful bond vote that financed construction of the school the following year.
That’s the history.
Enter the Washington Central School Board — the board of a district that didn’t exist when the Berlin School Board was openly entertaining parting with the very same sliver of property as part of a “land swap” in 2017.
The proposed swap — nearly eight mostly swampy acres for 9 acres that were flat and dry intrigued Carl Parton who was chair of the local school board.
The flat land would be nice, Parton told fellow board members at the time, but a second soccer field, a community track, and possibly “a gazebo with power” would be even nicer.
“Trading that for our swampland, which … we could (continue to) use as a nature trail would be a good deal,” he opined.
It’s a deal that never happened and the one now on the table isn’t a deal at all — it’s a high-stakes request with a ticking clock.
This time the Berlin Select Board — not the Berlin Mall — is doing the asking and because the Berlin School Board doesn’t exist anymore, the one from Washington Central must make the call.
That board includes members from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester and but for concerns raised by Berlin members, the request might have been made months ago.
The initial ask was in 2020 — a fact that fueled what School Director Jonas Eno-VanFleet described as “palpable frustration” during what was billed as a “joint public hearing” Wednesday night. The subject of the hearing is Berlin’s standing request for land town officials insist is crucial to advance plans for the “new town center” that was conditionally approved by the state last year.
That approval came amid some skepticism and with strings attached. Reconfiguring the mall’s deteriorated entrance into something that resembles a city street was one of them.
Karla Nuissl, chair of the Berlin Planning Commission, was among those who said that can’t happen without the school property. The land, she said, is needed to realign and reconstruct the road as detailed in state-approved plans and would accommodate future construction of a municipal building and an outdoor recreation court that could come much sooner.
“This decision was hard fought and wrought with compromise,” Nuissl said. “Any variation in the proposal will be detrimental to the future of the (new town center) designation.”
The School Board was told plans to break ground on a housing project — Fox Run — this summer hangs in the immediate balance as a does a $500,000 grant that has been awarded to reconfigure the mall’s entrance and convert it into a town street — complete with sidewalks, streetlights and on-street parking.
That project is in the process of being permitted and could provide badly needed housing in central Vermont next year, according to Nicola Anderson, director of real estate development for Downstreet Housing & Community Development.
“This is really truly important for all of the pieces to come together,” she said.
Bonnie Wanninger, executive director of the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, and Eileen Hee, director of projects and properties for Central Vermont Medical Center, both spoke of the local and regional significance of the new town center proposal.
It’s one they said would create housing that has been an obstacle for workforce recruitment in central Vermont, spur economic development, grow Berlin’s tax base and create a pedestrian-friendly, multi-use development on the mall’s 62-acre campus.
School Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said members of her board didn’t come to be persuaded.
“Today’s meeting to me is not about convincing the board,” she said, adding: “We want to make sure that there is community support for this.”
Eno-VanFleet echoed that sentiment nearly an hour later.
“We don’t want to be in this position,” he said. “This is not our business. This is your business. We don’t want to have a veto over your project at all and you don’t need to convince us of the wisdom of the project.”
Eno-VanFleet, who lives in Worcester, said he was prepared to approve transferring the land to the town in September before Berlin’s board members raised questions and one suggested others in town would object to turning over the property to the town.
“I want to do right by Berlin,” he said. “That’s all I want to do.”
If there is local opposition to the proposal board members were told was the subject of dozens of public meetings, several public hearings and a couple of public votes over the past five years, it wasn’t particularly evident Wednesday.
Those who spoke — residents, Select Board members, and planning commissioners — all expressed support for an initiative some noted was the product of a decades-long conversation and five years of coordinated work.
That work involved rewriting the town’s voters approved zoning regulations and town plan with the town center concept in mind. At one point in the process the school and the Central Vermont Medical Center were part of the proposed “new town center.”
The only objections came from two School Board members from Berlin.
School Director Vera Frazier submitted her comments in an email that was read aloud in her absence by Diaz-Smith.
“I’m not sure why the Town of Berlin spent grant funds towards a project they couldn’t commit to without the land swap,” she said, suggesting during the years she spent on the Berlin School Board there was “push back” to the prospect of doing a land swap.
Frazier indicated her concern was the land would end up in the hands of a private developer and would be developed for profit.
Select Board Chair Justin Lawrence said that would not happen. The town’s interest in the property, he said, was to reconfigure the road in keeping with the new town center plan and have room to build a municipal building if and when when one is needed.
School Director Jonathan Goddard, who, like Frazier, represents Berlin on the Washington Central board, said he was unequivocally opposed to the granting the town’s request.
“I completely support the (new town center) project, but completely oppose donating any of the school land for it,” he said.
Pressed for reason, Goddard cited the importance of a “buffer” between the school and development on the mall property and a belief the new town center vision could be achieved without the use of some of the school-owned land.
Not according to Nuissl, Lawrence and Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski, all of whom were adamant that town would lose the designation it fought for if it couldn’t secure at least the 3.8 acres of school property.
“Without this gift of land likely the Berlin town center fails,” Badowski said. “There’s no ands, ifs or buts about that. It will not happen.”
Lawrence said the Fox Run project will definitely be derailed, the $500,000 grant forfeited if the town doesn’t secure the property by Feb. 1.
“It would be devastating,” he said.
The School Board agreed to ask its lawyer to draft a property transfer agreement for its consideration at its Jan. 19 meeting, though Diaz-Smith warned she could not guarantee the request would be approved.
Based on the discussion that document will likely reflect the proposed transfer of 3.8 acres and include a clause that would guarantee the land reverts to the school district if it isn’t used for municipal purposes.
Lawrence stressed the town has no interest in wooded area where there are well-used trails, though he said those trails could be enhanced as part of a broader project that includes creation of a multi-use path that would run around the perimeter of the mall property.
