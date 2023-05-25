EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board may still decide to ditch the “Raiders” name U-32 sports teams have used since the middle-high school opened on Gallison Hill in 1971, but it isn’t a slam dunk.

Board members agreed Wednesday night to defer an up-or-down vote that will decide the fate of the “Raiders” until the June 21 meeting.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.