EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders will live to play another day at U-32 Middle and High School. Another season? Don’t bet on it.
The Washington Central School Board appears poised to nix the name that the first wave of U-32 students picked shortly after the school opened its doors in 1971 and has ridden with ever since.
Not because the current crop of students, who still hail from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, are overly concerned about the name or believe it should be changed. The vast majority surveyed as part of a board-commissioned, student-led review don’t see a problem with calling themselves “Raiders” and strongly believe the name should stick.
Not because there have been complaints — within the district or without — before or after the Rutland chapter of the NAACP and Gedakina, a nonprofit that supports Indigenous culture and teachings, challenged the mascots at U-32 and seven other schools earlier this year. Superintendent Meagan Roy told board members Wednesday night there haven’t been any complaints — not in the year she has been on the job, and not in the nine years Steven Dellinger-Pate has served as principal at U-32.
According to Roy, neither organization has responded to the district’s offer for a hearing, and she doesn’t expect either will. Both object to school boards having the final say in such matters, she said.
School boards do have that say under a state-mandated policy, the one in Washington Central adopted in December amid un-rebutted assertions the Raider name and the knight mascot should be safe.
Unlike Rutland, where the “Red Raiders” name was abbreviated years ago, and more recently changed from “Raiders” to “Ravens” and back again before abandoned in favor of just plain “Rutland,” board members were told there is no evidence U-32’s Raider was inspired by Indigenous Americans. There was some evidence — the knight, board members were told, was designed decades ago by the company that produces the school’s yearbook and the school colors — that strongly suggest it wasn’t.
However, board members were less concerned with the school’s blue and silver colors than they were with what School Director Natasha Eckart argued was the black-and-white language of the board-adopted policy.
Eckart, once a three-sport athlete at U-32 and currently a member of the board’s policy committee, said that language might spare the knight, but should doom the “Raiders.”
“I could care less if the Raiders continue to exist, and I was a proud Raider,” she said. “It would not bother me at all if U-32 was no longer ‘Raiders.’”
In fact, Eckart argued a provision of the policy that prohibits school branding linked to “… any person, groups of persons, or organization associated with the repression of others,” required swift action by the board.
“‘Raiders’ definitely repressed … throughout history,” she said. “Whether they were other white civilizations or non-white civilizations. That is the nature of a ‘raider.’”
That quickly became the majority view on a night when no decision was technically made and board members discussed the merits of soliciting community input before one was.
Some suggested that was a necessary step, and others said the response it would generate wouldn’t change the decision before the board.
School Director McKalyn Leclerc, who, like Eckart, graduated from U-32, said she believed the “Raider” name was “discriminatory” and should be changed.
“As an alumni who is very attached to the 'Raider' … I would be willing to change it,” she said.
School Director Maggie Weiss was more emphatic.
“I’m curious about the term ‘Raider’ being anything but offensive,” she said, adding: “Every time I hear it I cringe.”
While several — Weiss included — said there was no “ambiguity” in their view, School Director Kari Bradley was among those who suggested the board shouldn’t rush a decision, noting that while the student survey revealed some are concerned about how the mascot might be interpreted even they didn’t indicate anyone actually is.
“If the people that are around the mascot all the time aren’t telling us that they’re harmed, I, for one, would be satisfied with that, but the next level would be to go to the community and ask everybody out there.”
School Director Ursula Stanley echoed Eckart’s concern that soliciting community feedback would bring in those highly passionate about preserving a name it appeared a clear majority of the board believed needed to be changed in order to comply with the policy.
“I’m not sure how that truly guides our decision-making on is it (the Raiders name) truly discriminatory,” she said.
“Discriminatory” was repeatedly used by board members, even though School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet and others noted it didn’t accurately reflect the emerging consensus.
Eno-Van Fleet said it appeared clear a majority of the board agreed the Raiders name violated a provision of the policy, without concluding it was discriminatory.
“I believe this would be the first instance in the state where a name was changed, not because we found that it was racially or ethnically discriminatory, but because the name itself was violent and indicated oppression,” he said.
During an informal straw poll, Eno-Van Fleet joined Bradley and School Director Lindy Johnson in indicating they weren’t there yet. School Director Eric Andersen indicated he was opposed to making a change, and the other nine members present all agreed that they were.
That prompted a “what’s next” discussion during which members agreed a formal vote would be required and Eckart and Nichols-Fleming pushed back on the suggestion the board, which just launched a strategic planning process, could take its time.
“If this was a blatant racist mascot, we wouldn’t necessarily be saying, ‘We can wait to figure out a process and see what happens next,’” Eckart said. “I feel like we would make it more immediate.”
Roy said she would prepare a process for changing the name for consideration at its May 24 meeting and a decision could be made at that time.
“There are schools that have done it quite successfully,” she said.
Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said Thursday no decision will be made on May 24 — a meeting she won’t be able to attend — but the issue will be on the board’s agenda in the “near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.