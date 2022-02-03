EAST MONTPELIER — As Vermont’s equivalent of speed dating with superintendents and aspiring superintendents continued Thursday, one coveted candidate learned she has a job in the Washington Central Unified Union School District if she wants it.
Stay tuned, but Meagan Roy’s super busy week may have ended when members of the Washington Central School Board emerged from a virtual executive session at 11 p.m. Wednesday and unanimously voted to offer one of the two veteran educators they’d privately interviewed hours earlier a job she hasn’t held before.
It wasn’t Springfield Superintendent Zach McLaughlin and, unless something goes horribly wrong, Roy, who is currently employed as director of student support services for the Shelburne-based Champlain Valley School District, will soon add “superintendent” to her résumé.
The only question — and it appeared to be a fading one on Thursday — is “where?”
The Washington Central board went all-in on Roy Wednesday night — a decision that probably ends her bid to replace retiring Harwood Superintendent Brigid Nease and means she won’t be hired as the next superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.
Roy was one of three finalists for the Harwood job and was interviewed there on Tuesday. Barely 12 hours later she and McLaughlin, who is also a finalist in Harwood and Rutland Northeast, spent the day touring the five-town, six-school Washington Central district.
Both finalists were quizzed during separate virtual forums Wednesday afternoon and then privately interviewed — one after the other — Wednesday night.
Conducted remotely, those interviews took up the first two hours of a virtual executive session that ended five and a half hours after it began and was followed by a motion that took less than a minute to approve.
The thrust of the motion, which was made by School Director Lindy Johnson and unanimously approved by the board moments before it adjourned, was to offer the superintendent’s job to Roy and authorize Chair Flor Diaz-Smith to negotiate an employment contract.
Contacted for comment after the meeting ended, Diaz-Smith said she was pleased with a consultant-led search that was narrowed to two high-caliber finalists — including one, she believed, was a perfect fit for a district that includes pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester and is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
“We are incredibly excited to offer the position (to Roy),” she said. “She is a great match for our district and completely aligned to what we need.”
Though Roy’s background is in special education, Diaz-Smith said she possessed the traits the board was looking for in its next superintendent.
“We can see the passion for all kids,” she said of Roy. “It’s a really good match for our district.”
Diaz-Smith tried not to get ahead of herself.
“She (Roy) is a finalist in other districts,” she said. “We’re excited, but it’s not final until the details are done.”
Diaz-Smith said she hadn’t yet spoken with Roy, but planned to Thursday, while predicting that conversation would kick off a process that could take days — if not weeks — to conclude.
Contacted by email on Thursday, Roy confirmed she would be speaking with Diaz-Smith later in the day.
“I’m excited for this next step,” she wrote suggesting it was premature to comment in more detail at this time.
Roy did confirm she had formally withdrawn her name from consideration in the Rutland Northeast superintendent search and had communicated her status with officials in the Harwood Unified Union School District.
“I look forward to finalizing these steps in the process with Washington Central,” she wrote.
The Harwood board was scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how to proceed with a search that had been narrowed to three finalists — Roy, McLaughlin and Pennsylvania superintendent Mike Leichliter — they interviewed earlier in the week. That meeting could end with the Harwood board agreeing to offer the job to one of the candidates and authorizing its chair to work out the details. While Roy is technically still in the mix, she appears focused on Washington Central.
Though Roy, McLaughlin and fellow finalist Windham Southwest Superintendent Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll, were scheduled to participate in a virtual tour of Rutland Northeast Schools and a series of online forums before being interviewed by the board there, that search was narrowed from three to two finalists Thursday morning. Roy’s decision to withdraw from consideration prompted a last-minute adjustment to the forum schedule.
After touring Washington Central on Wednesday, Roy spoke highly of the district and its leadership team during the second of two virtual tours.
Attended by roughly 50 people and moderated by consultant Mike DeWeese, the forums gave residents, faculty and staff members an opportunity to size up the two finalists. One — McLaughlin — is no stranger to the job. The other — Roy — said she was eager to give it a try and expressed genuine interest in the district that, based on her brief peek, boasts a strong leadership team, strong systems and solid values.
It’s a place, Roy said, she could see herself working because it aligns with her educational beliefs and, perhaps as importantly her “collaborative” approach to realizing them.
“I’m really interested in how we make our public school systems work for all learners,” Roy said, recounting how the special needs of her adopted brother sparked her interest in education.
“Pretty early on I knew that our systems don’t always work for every single student, and I got into education because I wanted to make sure that it would,” she added.
If hired, Roy vowed she wouldn't abandon high expectations, but would work to ensure the district meets all of its students where they are at.
“Our schools have to work for all kids,” she said. “Not all kids need the same thing, but it’s our job to figure out what they need.”
Peppered with questions about everything from her view on school closure, communication and equity to how and where a superintendent should spend their time to be effective, Roy said she would lean heavily on the district’s leadership team to start and promised to be a “purposeful” presence in its schools.
An educator in Vermont since 2002, Roy has spent the past 11 years in her current role overseeing special education and other student support services for the Champlain Valley School District. Before that she worked as a special education administrator and intensive needs special educators in the Milton Town School District.
