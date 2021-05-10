EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board has publicly reacted to last week’s “no confidence” vote in Superintendent Bryan Olkowski.
After meeting privately for more than 90 minutes during a special meeting Monday, Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith read a brief statement on behalf of the board.
“It is the board’s responsibility to evaluate our superintendent’s work performance,” Diaz-Smith said. “We have been developing an evidence-based performance evaluation process over this past year and the board has been pleased with our understanding of our superintendent’s (Olkowski’s) performance.
“We will continue to improve our evaluation process including gathering input from different stakeholder groups,” she added.
Diaz-Smith concluded by giving a nod to Olkowski and all of the district’s employees.
“The board is deeply appreciative of our superintendent (Olkowski) and all Washington Central employees for their good work and dedication over this challenging year,” she said.
The statement was crafted during an afternoon executive session that was called to discuss negotiations and the superintendent’s evaluation. It came days after the teachers union announced the district’s educators had overwhelmingly voted they lacked confidence in Olkowski as an educational leader.
Olkowski was invited to attend a portion of the closed-door meeting as were Human Resources Coordinator Carla Messier and retiring Business Administrator Lori Bibeau.
According to minutes of the virtual meeting Bibeau left roughly 15 minutes after the meeting’s 1 p.m. start and Olkowski and Messier left about 25 minutes later. The board remained in executive session for another hour. Members adjourned immediately after Diaz-Smith read the statement. No action was taken.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.