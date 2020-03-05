EAST MONTPELIER — Buoyed by a just-approved budget, the newly expanded Washington Central School Board discussed its need to get bigger still, while agreeing to invest in an upgrade to the five-town district’s smallest school Wednesday night.
The reorganizational meeting started less than 24 hours after voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester collectively approved the board’s $35.4 million budget request and did what they could to fill five new seats on what had been a 10-member panel.
Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor said approval of the budget was welcome news and the “near two-to-one” margin — it passed, 1,920-1,095 on Tuesday — displayed a level of confidence that was comforting in a district that is less than nine months into a controversial state-ordered merger.
“I think that it has been a positive outcome for our first truly merged budget,” said Taylor, who is set to leave the district when her recently hired successor — Bryan Olkowski — takes over as superintendent July 1.
Though the budget passed, plans to expand the board to 15 members — three from each community — came up short despite — and in some ways because of — Diane Nichols-Fleming’s successful write-in campaign in Berlin.
Though School Director George Gross was absent Wednesday night, the board now has 13 members and it would have been 12 if Nichols-Fleming’s write-in campaign had come up short of the 30 votes she needed.
It didn’t.
Nichols-Fleming received secured the three-year seat she was interested in after receiving 115 write-in votes across the five-town district. However, she also won a two-year seat after receiving 78 votes compared to the 69 received by Jonathan Goddard, a former U-32 school director. Though Goddard technically received enough votes to fill Berlin’s third seat on the board — the other is held by Gross whose term didn’t expire on Tuesday – he didn’t win, which means the seat will be vacant until the board appoints someone from Berlin to fill it.
Taylor said Goddard remains interested and, while the board didn’t rule out soliciting other applicants before discussing the vacancy with the Berlin Select Board later this month, finding someone to serve shouldn’t be a problem.
It could be tricki er in Worcester, where no one ran to that town’s newly created board seat and while Allen Gilbert received 14 write-in votes, that wasn’t enough to win the seat, and even if it was Taylor said the former Worcester school director, isn’t interested in joining the board.
Worcester’s other two board members — Jonas Eno-Van Fleet and Jaiel Pulskamp — said they aren’t aware of anyone who is. Residents interested in serving on the board should send letters of interest to Taylor.
The board has the final say on both appointments, but must consult with the select boards in Berlin and Worcester before making them. The hope is that can happen later this month and the vacancies can swiftly be filled
The shorthanded board re-elected Scott Thompson as its chairman. Though Flor Diaz-Smith was also nominated, Thompson received votes from seven of the 12 members who attended the meeting. Diaz-Smith was re-elected as the board’s vice chairwoman and Eno-Van Fleet was again tapped to serve as its clerk.
The board did agree to start its twice-a-month meetings 30 minutes earlier — starting at 6 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. Those meetings will continue to be held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month with the first monthly meeting — like the one Wednesday night — always being held at U-32 and the second at one of the five town-based elementary schools on a rotating basis.
The board’s next meeting will be on March 18 at Doty Memorial School in Worcester, where board members set the stage for a long-planned project that will cost far more than the professional estimate of $225,000 that was obtained last year.
Based on bids that were opened last week, Taylor said the total cost of the Doty project — one that involves re-insulating the school, replacing its wooden siding with an easier to maintain composite material and installing new thermal windows — was roughly $366,000.
Most of that cost — $321,715 — was reflected in Connor Contracting’s low-bid to complete the work. The balance involve soft costs, including work performed by Black River Design before bids were solicited.
Acting on Taylor’s recommendation, the board unanimously approved Connor’s bid and agreed to free up $42,000 in surplus funds to cover the anticipated shortfall.
The Doty project will effectively exhaust the $324,000 in capital reserves the now-dormant Worcester School District carried into the state-ordered merger. Completing the project will require additional funding from the new district that the board just approved.
Though Connor’s bid was nearly $95,000 higher than the district’s estimate, it was more than $45,000 less than the only other bid that was received.
Taylor warned that could be a sign of things to come at a time when contractors are busy and there isn’t a shortage of projects for them to choose from.
“We will likely see this problem continue,” she said.
