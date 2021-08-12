EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board welcomed a substitute superintendent, appointed three new members, agreed to spend more than $415,000 in projected surplus funds on an assortment of 1-year positions and was briefed on evolving plans to reopen the district’s six schools amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
With Superintendent Bryan Olkowski in the middle of a 30-day paid administrative leave imposed without explanation by board members following a closed-door meeting late last month, Jennifer Miller-Arsenault, the district’s veteran curriculum director, made her first public appearance as acting superintendent Wednesday night.
Whether it was Miller-Arsenault’s last remains an open question because while Olkowski’s absence was notable his return wasn’t discussed.
The board did meet twice in executive session — once to discuss filling three vacant seats and once to discuss a student matter — but Wednesday’s agenda didn’t include a discussion — public or private — of whether Olkowski will return after his 30-day paid leave ends later this month.
When the board voted to immediately relieve Olkowski of his duties on July 26, members vowed to reassess his status before the conclusion of the 30-day period, which runs through Aug. 24. That would make Olkowski eligible to return to work on Aug. 25 — hours before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
Though no special meeting has yet been scheduled, one presumably will be because board members have to decide what comes next for Olkowski whose first year on the job began in the middle of a pandemic and was capped by a “no confidence” vote by the district’s unionized educators who questioned his decision-making and leadership style.
Moments after Wednesday night’s board meeting ended, Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith deflected questions about Olkowski while noting that “until further notice” Miller-Arsenault would remain acting superintendent.
During the session, Miller-Arsenault and the district’s new COVID-19 coordinator, Maria Melekos, sought to assure board members the district will put staff and student safety first during a school year that will open amid growing concern about the Delta variant of the resurgent virus.
Miller-Arsenault said that plan is subject to change and will lean heavily on ventilation, vaccinations and — at least initially — masks. The latter, she said, would be required indoor apparel for all students, staff and school visitors and must be worn on school buses until further notice.
Though masks will be back until further notice and schools will likely maximize outdoor learning opportunities that were popular last year, plans for the school year don’t include “pod” systems or hybrid learning that were both used at U-32 Middle and High School last year. Instead, things should be much closer to normal at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester.
Miller-Arsenault assured board members the relaxed, but ready approach would allow the district to nimbly pivot if conditions warrant or state guidance changes.
“We’ll be ready to respond as swiftly as possible,” she said.
Board members were told the frequency and other details involving surveillance testing that will be offered to staff and students — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — are still being finalized. So, they were told, are plans for a “community fun night,” which is set for Aug. 23 — a Monday — at U-32. Several food trucks have been lined up for the four-hour event, which will start at 5 p.m. and provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the district’s federally subsidized COVID recovery plan.
Meanwhile, board members agreed the district’s COVID response and a recently approved plan to extend the school day for students at U-32 will be the subject of a Sept. 1 community engagement session.
The plan to delay the dismissal of students at U-32 from 2:35 to 2:55 p.m. has already prompted some questions and an objection from one resident who complained the board’s vague warning of the subject violated Vermont’s Open Meeting Law. The board flatly rejected that assertion Wednesday night, but agreed fielding questions and concerns about the looming change would be useful.
Following a brief executive session, the short-handed board filled three vacant seats — two of them that attracted multiple candidates. The board appointed Maggie Weiss to fill a Calais vacancy, Ursula Stanley to fill a Middlesex vacancy and Mckaylyn Garrity-Leclerc to fill one of two vacancies from Worcester.
Board members also continued to whittle away at a projected fund balance, which thanks to their June-ending decision to transfer $1 million in surplus cash to the district’s capital fund is only about $2.7 million. Heading into Wednesday night’s meeting the board had already reserved about $600,000 leaving a little less than $2.1 million.
Acting on the recommendation of their finance committee, board members agreed to reserve another $416,000, which absent grant money, will be used to hire a number of one-year positions. All but one of the positions are counselors. The board agreed to reserve $365,000 to cover the estimated cost of hiring full-time counselors at U-32 and Berlin Elementary School and part-time positions at elementary schools in Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester. The board also voted to reserve $51,000 to pay for a half-time math interventionist at Calais Elementary School.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
