EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board just moved a lot of money — shifting $1.5 million in surplus funds — to a dedicated fund designed to address the district’s mounting capital needs.
The money the board agreed to transfer to the district’s capital fund during Wednesday night’s virtual meeting is part of a much larger projected fund balance — nearly $3.5 million — that has swelled by roughly $966,000 thanks to a series of federal grants associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
As of last week, the district had received roughly $4.3 million in pandemic-related funding, including grants that covered expenses business administrator Lori Bibeau initially wasn’t sure would be eligible.
Bibeau told board members they were relieving the concern that prompted her to suggest late last year that they hold off on transferring a sizable chunk of available surplus money to the capital fund in keeping with their pre-COVID plans.
Based on where things stand more than halfway through the fiscal year, Bibeau said she was comfortable recommending a $1.5 million transfer that will still leave a projected fund balance of nearly $1.3 million.
According to Bibeau, that is a conservative projection, one that doesn’t take into account operational savings that have been experienced this year, or yet another grant of about $1 million she expects the district to receive for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“It’s all good news,” she said.
The motion to approve the proposed transfer passed over the objection of School Director Chris McVeigh who suggested the $1.5 million be reduced to reserve money to hire three additional math coaches.
Though there was some support for McVeigh’s position based on a presentation that included a report on student math performance earlier in the evening, even administrators said the decision to earmark local dollars to fill the positions was premature.
Bibeau said the move could limit the district’s ability to use grant funds to cover those expenses. If the need persists and other funding isn’t available, the district still has an ample operating surplus that could absorb that expense.
School Director Flor Diaz-Smith agreed, noting a decision to invest in additional math coaches should wait until after the completion of a just-launched curriculum management review and the need to address an “underfunded” capital plan was real.
Though money has already been allocated for three major pending projects — upgrading the parking lot at Berlin Elementary School, the gymnasium floor at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex, and the sidewalks at U-32 Middle and High School — Diaz-Smith said there are several expensive projects planned for next year.
The board agree to earmark more than $981,000 to cover that work, which includes stormwater projects planned at Berlin Elementary School and U-32, as well as indoor air-quality projects at Rumney and the central office building on the U-32 campus.
Though combined cost of those projects is almost $1 million, the district is hoping to secure grants to help cover those expenses.
The district was able to leverage $815,000 in COVID-related funding to cover indoor air-quality work at all six district schools and the central office last year, and Bibeau said it was possible funding could be available for the work that remains to be done at Rumney and the central office. The district is already exploring state funding for the stormwater projects.
Earmarking the local funds guarantees the work can be finished, and if all of it isn’t needed, there are several expensive projects on the horizon.
Based on current estimates, the district has identified nearly $2.7 million in capital projects it would like to tackle in the next three years.
That list includes $860,000 worth of district-wide work planned for the fiscal year that will start a year from July and more than $1.8 million in projects for the subsequent fiscal year.
The projects include investing $1.1 million in the parking lot at U-32 and another $500,000 in repairs to the roof of the junior-senior high school.
Restroom upgrades totaling $320,000 are planned at Rumney, U-32 and Calais Elementary School.
Playgrounds will receive some attention, too. Plans call for spending $20,000 to upgrade the playground at Berlin Elementary School and $100,000 in the playground at Doty Memorial School in Worcester. Both of those projects, like the U-32 parking lot and plans to invest $600,000 in security-card access and camera systems, are penciled in for the year after next.
Next year’s work would include the U-32 roof project, the restroom upgrades and plans to replace counters and sinks at Rumney and door hardware at Doty. Based on current estimates the latter two projects would each cost roughly $20,000.
In other business Wednesday, board members agreed to move swiftly to fill a newly-created facilities director position and were told two other administrative searches — including one for Bibeau, who plans to retire at the end of the school year — are progressing.
