EAST MONTPELIER — The plan is written in pencil, but barring new information the Washington Central Unified Union School District will begin a phased return to “pre-pandemic practices” next month.
Though only one of the district’s six schools — U-32 Middle and High School — will be affected in a pronounced way, the district’s COVID coordinator, Maria Melekos, told the School Board on Wednesday night, there will be some subtle changes at pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester based on fresh guidance from the state.
None of the planned changes — including making masks optional for students and staff at U-32 — will occur immediately after the Town Meeting Day break ends and school resumes March 2.
That, Melekos said, is by design because while case counts in the district have “plummeted” since last month, a post-vacation surge wouldn’t be unusual.
Assuming that doesn’t happen in a way that is alarming, Melekos said U-32 would become the district’s only “mask-optional” campus on March 9 because the vaccination rate among students and staff at the 7-12 school is comfortably above 80%.
Melekos said the “seven-day buffer” would give the district time to assess whether there is a spike in cases, as has happened after other school breaks before changing any pandemic-related protocols.
“Our goal is to keep people as safe as possible as we negotiate this pandemic,” she said, outlining a plan to slowly loosen restrictions and lift requirements that have been in place for two years.
Barring some jarring news, Melekos said that will start on March 9.
“We have to take some steps to see what we can do to get back to pre-pandemic practices,” she said, stressing that won’t preclude an abrupt pivot if one is warranted.
“I’m not saying that in a month we won’t get another variant and we won’t pop those masks right back on, but I do believe that, while masks have been extremely important for us, at this point U-32 is at a stage where I think it’s appropriate to start to loosen those restrictions.”
Melekos said masks will still be a must at the district’s five elementary schools because none has yet hit the 80% vaccination rate cited by the state in its latest recommendation.
However, Melekos said the plan is to loosen some of the “tighter restrictions” that have been in place — including allowing students to talk during lunch and return to the cafeteria instead of eating in their classrooms.
“We’re just going to monitor the data that comes from all of these small changes so that when the time comes to lift the restrictions altogether we feel confident we have sort of walked our community through this in a way that can help people feel comfortable,” she said.
Though Melekos said masks should soon be optional at U-32 and the elementary schools might not be far behind, they could make an abrupt return and probably will be a strategically used tool in the future.
“I think masking is here to stay,” she said, noting there have already been preliminary conversations about requiring students with mild symptoms of COVID, or anything else, to mask until they pass next year.
“We know that masks help with not spreading germs,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.