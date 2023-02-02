EAST MONTPELIER — After rolling the dice on a status quo budget that voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester will be asked to approve in March, the Washington Central School Board made a down payment on its promise to evaluate how the shrinking number of students in the district are served.
It will take a year, cost up to $62,000, and won’t propose any specific changes, but the strategic planning process green-lit by board members on Wednesday night will set the table for subsequent discussions involving restructuring a pre-K-12 school system where enrollment is dropping.
So said Superintendent Meagan Roy, who sought and obtained the board’s approval to engage Great Schools Partnership to lead what she said would be a year-long strategic planning initiative.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet stressed the Maine-based educational consulting firm wasn’t being asked to recommend changes to a district that currently operates five disparately sized pre-K-6 elementary schools that feed U-32 Middle and High School.
“Just to be clear, this is not the process that we need to undergo about restructuring the district, Eno-Van Fleet said.
Though Eno-Van Fleet’s observation was more statement than question, Roy confirmed his assessment, describing the process the district is now poised to undertake, as a precursor to discussions that could alter the structure of some, or all, of its six schools.
“The strategic planning process is designed to engage our communities in what we want for students and then it will give us the information needed to be able to ... have really concrete conversations about structure,” Roy told board members who have acknowledged those conversations are necessary due to a variety of challenges the district is facing.
Those challenges range from declining enrollment to the looming loss of pandemic-related federal funding that is currently covering $575,000 in staff costs, but won’t be available for budgeting purposes this time next year.
Enrollment projections — district-wide and by individual school — are arguably the larger concern. In 2020, there were 1,575 students enrolled across the district, including 741 students in grades 7-12 at U-32. Those numbers have been steadily dropping and that trend is expected to continue. The district’s current enrollment is 1,395 students, including 715 at U-32.
Though projections suggest enrollment at U-32 will rebound to 732 students next year, they indicate the district will still shed 55 students and enrollment will dip to 1,340.
The longer term forecast isn’t any better with all six schools expected to hit new lows in 2026 when a projected 677 of the district’s 1,218 students will be enrolled at U-32.
If those projections are accurate enrollment at three of the district’s pre-K-6 schools will be at or below 90 students. One, Doty Memorial School in Worcester, already does and a second, Calais Elementary School, is expected to dip below 90 students next year. Enrollment at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex, which stood at 170 students in 2020, and has shed 50 students since then, is expected to drop to just 90 in 2026.
Enrollment at the district’s two larger pre-K-6 schools — one in Berlin the other in East Montpelier — is also dropping and that trend is expected to continue.
Enrollment at Berlin Elementary School has already dipped below 200 students — the latest count is 182 — and the 2026 forecast that number will fall to 155 students.
There were 241 students at East Montpelier Elementary School in 2020; now there are 213 and, unless something changes, the 2026 projection is 153.
Those sobering projections, coupled with a number of other factors, have the attention of a board that recently balked at a proposal that would have shifted two small classes — preschool and sixth grade — from Doty in Worcester to Rumney in neighboring Middlesex. The administrative recommendation came in response to a board directive and reflected an effort to blunt the tax impact of its pending budget request.
A majority of the board wasn’t comfortable with making the change and instead opted for a budget that maintains the current level of service, while committing to exploring a more thoughtful redesign.
Kari Bradley, like Roy, said that starts with the work Great Schools Partnership will be asked to complete by next January.
“It’s not a restructuring plan, (but) it will inform the restructuring,” he predicted, adding: “We’re going to learn some things about next year’s budget, but it’s not going to be the master plan.”
Roy said the first step will be to design a process that will be heavy on community engagement and committed to finding a way to those whose voices the board rarely hears to participate.
Based on the motion approved by the board up to $62,000 in surplus funds will be used to underwrite the year-long planning process.
Great Schools Partnership was one of two firms that responded to a recent request for proposals. The other — Up For Learning — is based in Vermont.
A working group, assembled to solicit and review the proposals, unanimously recommended Great Schools Partnership to facilitate the strategic planning process, according to Roy.
