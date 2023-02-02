EAST MONTPELIER — After rolling the dice on a status quo budget that voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester will be asked to approve in March, the Washington Central School Board made a down payment on its promise to evaluate how the shrinking number of students in the district are served.

It will take a year, cost up to $62,000, and won’t propose any specific changes, but the strategic planning process green-lit by board members on Wednesday night will set the table for subsequent discussions involving restructuring a pre-K-12 school system where enrollment is dropping.

