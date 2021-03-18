EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board got a crash course in “equity” Wednesday night, as members were told the district must do more to address some long-identified achievement gaps.
On a night when board members agreed to use surplus money to retain and expand a position currently financed with outside money as part of a pilot project launched at U-32 Middle and High School in 2019, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski opened the virtual session with a prediction.
“Equity takes center stage tonight,” he said.
It did.
Before it was over board members were told five of the district’s six schools have been deemed eligible for state equity supports based on discernible achievement gaps between students who are considered “historically marginalized” and the rest, who are, in the state’s view “historically privileged.”
Members also agreed to spend nearly $80,000 in surplus money underwriting and expanding the “equity scholar in residence” position that was created at U-32 two years ago by the Washington Central Friends of Education.
It wasn’t all equity all the time — board members agreed to invest nearly $190,000 in technology upgrades and authorized their finance committee to award bids for a series of time-sensitive projects in coming months. However, equity was the dominant theme as board members were walked through why elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier and Middlesex, as well as U-32, had been flagged for state equity supports, and why Doty Memorial School in Worcester was left off that list.
It’s not that Doty is providing a superior education. The school was the only one in the district identified for “comprehensive supports” last year. However, due largely to its small size, it doesn’t have at least 25 students who check one of the “historically marginalized” boxes.
Curriculum Director Jennifer Miller-Arsenault told board members students who qualify for free and reduced lunches fit that bill, as do special-needs students with individual education plans (IEPs), students for whom English is a second language and students of color.
There isn’t a statistically significant sample size of those students at Doty, but there is at each of the district’s other five schools.
Miller-Arsenault said students who qualify for free and reduced lunch at elementary schools in Berlin and Calais performed significantly lower than the rest of the student body, while East Montpelier Elementary School, Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex and U-32 were all identified for equity supports because of the relative performance of their “historically marginalized students.”
Miller-Arsenault said it isn’t breaking news, noting more than half the schools in the state were identified for similar reasons and many of those that weren’t are like Doty.
“We have a significant difference in student performance,” Miller-Arsenault said. “That should not come as a surprise to you … we know that we have historically had differences in achievement on these (standardized) tests … between various groups of students.
“We often … see a significant gap between the performance of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch and students who don’t, and (between) students who qualify for IEPs and students who don’t,” she added.
That hasn’t changed — a fact board members such as Diane Nichols-Fleming and Stephen Looke were quick to note.
“This just didn’t happen overnight,” Nichols-Fleming said, stressing there is no quick fix to what she views as a systemic problem and echoing Miller-Arsenault’s call for a “long-term commitment to change.”
Looke, a “results-oriented” board member, said he was pleased to see the level of “seriousness” the issue was receiving from administrators and happy to hear them talk about short- and long-term plans.
“We have made no appreciable improvement in our equity gap in decades,” he said. “Decades.”
Olkowski said there is no easy solution, but the board-approved curriculum management review now underway should yield information useful in helping to narrow — if not eliminate — the identified achievement gaps.
“I feel like we’re ahead of the game,” he said.
In an effort to build on that momentum, board members unanimously agreed to use $79,184 in surplus money to finance the expansion of the “equity scholar in residence” program designed by the Institute for Liberatory Innovation and piloted at U-32 since 2019 owing to the Washington Central Friends of Education.
Speaking on behalf of the group, East Montpelier resident Erica Zimmerman urged the board to choose to finance the continuation of the position, which is held by Shelley Vermilya, and expand it to serve as a resource for educators across the five-town district.
Zimmerman said Vermilya’s presence at U-32 has increased educators’ willingness and confidence to create a more equitable school environment and learning experience and her expertise would be equally helpful at the district’s five elementary school.
Though the position has previously been funded with outside money as part of a pilot designed to test the model before offering it to other school districts, the Washington Central board was asked to cover the cost during the coming year.
The arrangement approved by the board will involve the school district using surplus funds to pay for Vermilya’s services even though she won’t technically be an employee of the district. Washington Central Friends of Education will continue to oversee the position — creating a level of independence U-32 Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate said he believed was important.
“The (equity scholar in residence) position needs to not be beholden to the administration so it can speak truth to power,” said Dellinger-Pate, who was congratulated Wednesday for his selection this week as Vermont’s High School Principal of the Year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
