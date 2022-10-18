MONTPELIER — The three candidates running to represent Barre Town and the northeast corner of Williamstown in the Vermont House took part in a forum Monday that touched on topics including elections, guns and abortion.
It didn't come up during the forum, but one of the candidates having a prior criminal conviction for operating under the influence in Maine a few years ago was recently made known to the community.
Gina Galfetti is running as a Republican for one of the two seats in the Washington-Orange District that encompasses all of Barre Town and the northeast corner of Williamstown.
On Oct. 13, resident J. Guy Isabelle wrote a post on Front Porch Forum about Galfetti's candidacy. Isabelle brought up Galfetti throwing her name in the ring as a Democrat looking to be appointed to Tess Taylor's Vermont House seat in Barre City in 2014 after Taylor resigned. Isabelle questioned why she is now running as a Republican and what caused her to change parties.
“The other thing is if I was to google your background, which is a common thing among employers these days, would I find anything that might make me hesitate to put you in the House,” he wrote.
According to the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, in Sept. 2015, Galfetti was convicted of operating under the influence in Clinton, Maine, in June of that year. She was 35 years old at the time. She was fined $500 and given a 48-hour jail sentence for the misdemeanor conviction.
Galfetti responded on Front Porch Forum the next day. She said she changed political parties because, “the Democratic party in Vermont had moved so far to the left that it had, in fact, left me behind.”
As for the criminal conviction, she said, “Yes, I have an error in my background, and while I haven't tried to cover it up, neither have I put it on my campaign literature! The fact is that about 7 years ago, I was attending a wedding in Maine; I didn't realize that I had had more to drink than I should have. On the way home I stopped at a fast food establishment, and my passenger, who was quite inebriated and was making a scene, resulted in the police being called. I was tested for blood alcohol content and found to be over the limit; I pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and experienced what it is like to be in jail for 24 hours.”
Galfetti said she has since learned her lesson, changed her practices and promised such a thing would never happen again.
“If that disqualifies me from serving in public office, so be it. Honestly, I believe it is a costly educational experience that has made me more prepared to serve, and I respectfully ask for your vote for State Representative,” she said.
The two other candidates running in the race are Republican Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun, who is seeking his 10th term in the Legislature, and Democrat Melissa Battah.
Galfetti is a contractor who owns and operates a painting business. McFaun is retired after a career in state government and has previously served a dozen years on the Barre Town Select Board. Battah is deputy director of Vermont Interfaith Action and a community organizer.
The trio took part in a forum Monday hosted by ORCA Media and The Bridge. The forum was the last in a series the organizations had put on ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
The moderator was Linda Radtke, a host at Vermont Public, formerly Vermont Public Radio, and a former English teacher. Residents can go to bit.ly/forum1017 to watch the full forum on YouTube.
Radtke asked the candidates if the Legislature needs to focus more attention on election security and if the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Battah said she does not believe the election was stolen. She said the country has had the same electoral system in place for a long time and it has served residents well.
In Vermont, she said during the last election cycle, the Vermont Secretary of State's office only found one questionable ballot.
“And I think that is because the Secretary of State's office over the decades has really allowed and ensured that we have safe and secure elections,” she said.
She said she didn't see much that needs changing.
Galfetti said she, too, believes President Joe Biden was elected legitimately.
“While there might have been some isolated incidents of voter fraud across the nation, I believe, as Melissa stated, that there was only one incident of having a questionable ballot in the state of Vermont. So that's an extremely good track record,” she said, adding the integrity of elections in this state is something other states could learn from.
Galfetti said the GOP had demanded an audit of the 2020 election, but in states like Arizona, what they ended up finding was Biden won by a wider margin than initially reported.
She said while elections here are well run, legislators should be open to new ideas that may be presented.
McFaun said he believes Biden was elected fairly, as well. He said there were probably some voting irregularities, “but not to the extent that it was going to change the election at all.”
He said about 60 cases were brought to court challenging the election results. McFaun said there wasn't enough evidence in those cases to show the election should be reversed.
McFaun said one change he would make to Vermont elections is to frequently update the voter checklist. He said an out-of-date voter checklist can cause issues where ballots cannot be delivered to voters.
Radtke asked the candidates where they stand on Article 22, a measure that will be voted on in November which would ensure abortion stays legal in Vermont by adding language to the state's constitution.
McFaun said he voted against the article both when it was in committee and on the House floor. He said he believes in a woman's right to choose, but the piece in the article about personal autonomy is not well defined.
“It's ambiguous and I think it's going to cause problems right off the bat,” he said.
McFaun said he tried to get the language changed, but was unsuccessful. He said the state is setting itself up for multiple court cases. He said the state doesn't need this constitutional amendment, but if it's going to do one, it better do it right.
Galfetti said she, too, supports a woman's right to choose. She also agreed the article is “needlessly vague” and “poorly written.”
She said she wondered as a result of this article, if a man could bring a lawsuit to a conservative court in an effort to stay a woman's abortion.
“Things like that are frightening,” she said.
She didn't say how she would vote on the article, instead stating she'll leave the decision up to voters and will support that decision.
Battah said she fully supports the article.
“As a woman, no one should have any say, least of all elected officials, over my medical decisions,” she said.
Battah said the ambiguity of the article's language was purposeful in order to give it the strongest legal defense possible. She said she believed the article would enshrine her constitutional rights and the rights of others in being able to make their own medical choices.
Radtke asked the candidates what their thoughts are on an assault weapons ban, if weapon modifications turning a non-automatic gun into an automatic gun should be banned and if AR-15 rifles should be regulated.
McFaun said he didn't see any need for more gun control laws.
“Let's make sure we enforce what we have on the books first,” he said.
McFaun said instead of “defunding” police departments, officers should be provided more training and officer recruitment should be a focus to help deal with gun violence. He didn't say which departments in the state have been defunded.
He said he doesn't know how he feels about a ban on the AR-15. He said he hunts, but didn't think a rifle like that is needed to hunt.
He said he didn't support the idea that an 18-year-old could go into military service and be issued a similar weapon, but couldn't own one at home.
“I think that if they're old enough to go into the service and defend their country, that they should be able to own (an AR-15). They know how to use it,” he said.
He said the problem isn't the guns, it's the people who use them to commit crimes.
Battah said she doesn't hunt, but she does target shoot and has friends who enjoy hunting. She said she also has a friend who became paralyzed after they were shot.
“I have conflicting ideas,” she said.
Battah said she questioned if assault weapons have a place in society. And if they do, she said she would want to have a thoughtful dialogue with constituents about what that place may be.
She said vehicles are regulated and people need certain licenses in order to operate them, but people still have the privilege to drive. Battah said she takes a similar position on guns.
Galfetti said she owns an AR-15. She said she uses the gun to hunt because it is lighter than a hunting rifle and the stock is adjustable.
She said there isn't much difference between a so-called “assault weapon” and a hunting rifle other than their appearance.
Galfetti said instead of bans, what people need is education on the safe use of firearms.
