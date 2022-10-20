BARRE — Five of the six candidates running for three seats representing all of Washington County and the towns of Stowe, Braintree and Orange in the Vermont Senate answered questions on the “Barre Beat” podcast Wednesday night.
The podcast is hosted by Michael Boutin, a city councilor in Barre City. Boutin was joined by Teddy Waszazak, a fellow city councilor in Barre City, and Josh Howard, a Barre Town resident. The pair helped Boutin ask questions of the candidates. Residents can go to facebook.com/barrebeatpodcast to watch the full discussion.
The candidates are listed alphabetically.
Paul Bean, of Northfield, is running as a Republican. Bean runs the e-commerce store Treasures Everywhere, and works in marketing. His family owned and operated Bean Chevrolet in Northfield.
Democrat Ann Cummings is seeking her 13th term. Cummings is a former mayor of Montpelier and retired real estate agent. She is the chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.
Dexter Lefavour, of Middlesex, is running as a Republican and a Libertarian. Lefavour is a civil engineer who has run unsuccessfully for office in the State House at least twice before, including for a Washington County Senate seat in 2014 and for a Vermont House seat representing Middlesex and East Montpelier in 2016.
Andrew Perchlik, of Marshfield, is running as a Democrat and a Progressive. Perchlik is seeking his third term. He is the director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund.
Anne Watson also is running as a Democrat and Progressive. Watson is the mayor of Montpelier and a math teacher at Montpelier High School.
Those five candidates took part in Wednesday’s podcast. The sixth candidate, Republican Dwayne Tucker, did not participate. Boutin said Tucker, who had been scheduled to attend, had an emergency to address. Tucker ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2020 and 2018.
Howard asked the candidates whether the Legislature should let parents choose the school their children attend, and whether their tax dollars should follow the child.
Lefavour said he supports school choice and that the money should follow the child.
“There should be a lot of choices available for parents, where they choose to school their children,” he said.
Lefavour said, generally, centralizing them has created large schools that aren’t effective at producing healthy adults. He said schools use a “one-size-fits-all” solution, which leads to some students not finishing school with nowhere else to go.
“You see all kinds of social issues out of, you know, trying to fit individuals into a large community that’s got rigid authoritarian rule. So I think that more flexibility is needed,” he said.
Bean said he, too, supports school choice. He said families need as many options as possible to fit their needs.
“For different families, it’s different things. And for the kids themselves, there’s different interests,” he said.
Bean said he wasn’t opposed to public or private schools, but students should have “a plethora of options” to help them find the right path to take.
Watson said every school should be in a place where it can do an excellent job for all students.
She said she was glad Vermont does not have charter schools. Watson said states that do have such schools find students and families will prefer one school over another and that second school misses out on talent and a diversity of students.
She said it’s important for a community to be together. Watson said that’s at risk if parents are choosing to send their kids elsewhere for schooling on an open marketplace.
“Education is a public good and it needs to be excellent. And I know we have a lot of work on that, but that’s OK. Let’s keep working on it,” she said.
Cummings said she might support school choice if she lived in Boston or New York, or some parts of Chittenden County.
“If you could get on a bus and go to any number of schools and every child had that choice, that would be one thing,” she said. “But we are a rural state. And in order for students that live 20 miles out to have the same choice requires that they have transportation. That usually means that you have to have a parent who’s free and available. You have to have a car that’s reliable.”
She said what typically happens is wealthier families send their kids to private schools and the public school budgets suffer.
Perchlik said he can understand why some may support the idea, but school choice has been shown not to be in the best interest of the greatest number of students. He said Vermont has done a good job in allowing those who live in an area without a school to have school choice.
“Some people choose to go move and live in those towns. And I think that’s worked out well. I think our academies and some of the private schools we have that take public school dollars are working well and serving a niche and serving as an example of maybe doing things differently,” he said.
Boutin posed a question from a resident watching the discussion online asking whether the candidates supported non-citizens voting, as well as those 16 or 17 years old being allowed to vote.
Watson said Montpelier now allows legal residents who aren’t citizens to vote in local matters. She said she would support a statewide effort to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.
“These are folks who are in our communities. They are our neighbors, our friends, our co-workers,” she said.
Watson said she’s interested in the discussion about letting younger residents vote, but she’s not sure about it. She said she knows some 16- and 17-year-olds who are motivated and interested in researching issues themselves, but she also knows some students at that age who may still just be parroting what their parents’ views are.
Perchlik said he would let municipalities decide whether they want to let non-citizens vote. He said that would also apply to letting younger people vote.
“I think the state doesn’t need to interfere if the local municipalities want to do that,” he said.
Lefavour said he would let communities choose any class of voters to cast ballots in their elections. He said communities have their own personality, their own mind.
“And they should be able to be free to exercise it,” he said. “If a city or town wants to allow non-residents to vote, I think that’s fine. If a city or town wants to allow 16- or 17-year-olds to vote, I think that’s fine, as well.”
Lefavour said he personally wouldn’t support either measure, but it should be an option for municipalities to decide.
Cummings said local elections are under local control. She said citizens have a right to make those decisions.
She said she is “not ready to go there” to allow non-citizens and younger residents to vote statewide.
“There are privileges that come with citizenship and I think that there are privileges that come with age. Mostly based on maturity, your ability to handle the increased responsibility well,” she said.
Bean said he agreed communities should be able to choose who votes in their elections. He said he’s heard from non-residents who own property in the state and spend time here who report they don’t have a voice in their local government.
At age 23, Bean is easily the youngest candidate of those running for the three seats. He said he couldn’t support allowing younger residents to vote.
“I just don’t think it’s a very good idea at all. My political views are currently still being formed. And I think when you’re 16 or 17 years old … no, they just should not be voting,” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.