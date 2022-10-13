MONTPELIER — Despite the “D” or “R” next to their names, there wasn’t much disagreement during a candidate forum held Wednesday for the Washington-6 District representing Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield.
The forum was put on by ORCA Media and the Montpelier Bridge. The moderator was Keith Goslant, an advocate and activist for the LGBTQ+ community and co-host of the show “All Things LGBTQ” on ORCA. Residents can go to bit.ly/orca-forum1014 to watch the forum on YouTube.
Tina Golon is running as a Republican to replace long-serving Democratic Rep. Janet Ancel, who is not seeking reelection. Marc Mihaly is running as a Democrat after defeating Bram Towbin in the August primary election. Golon and Mihaly are Calais residents.
Golon is a Realtor and has been working in real estate for the past 19 years. She grew up in Plainfield and moved back to Calais in 2001 after receiving a bachelor’s degree in environmental journalism from Keene State College.
If elected, she said she would work for low- and middle-income Vermonters. She said part of the reason she’s running is because of a lack of conservative choices for voters in the county.
Mihaly was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has lived in Vermont since 2004. He is a former dean of Vermont Law School, and current vice chair of the Calais Select Board. He serves as administrative chair of the East Calais Community Trust working on rehabilitating the East Calais General Store and is part of a group working to renovate the dam at Curtis Pond.
If elected, he said he would offer effective, consistent, strong and thoughtful representation at the State House so that the laws made and the financial decisions made there serve residents’ purposes.
There wasn’t much disagreement during the hour-long forum. Both candidates said they supported a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion, and the state should not have a say in what a woman does with her body. Both said the state is dealing with a housing crisis that needs to be addressed to make housing more affordable. Both said the state is dealing with bigotry and systemic racism that needs to be addressed.
Goslant asked the candidates about election security and whether the Legislature should make changes to the state’s election process. Mihaly said he wanted to make it even easier for a resident to register to vote, to the point that it’s nearly automatic to get registered. He said he wanted to see voters receive a pamphlet, something done in other states, which gives a statement from the candidates running so residents have a better idea of whom they are voting for.
Golon said she supported mailing ballots to registered voters. Though, she said there should be people observing the polling places.
Golon said working Vermonters don’t always get a chance to vote because of their jobs. She said she would support moving elections from a weekday to the weekend to make them more accessible.
On a question from Goslant about guns and possibly increasing the state’s gun laws in response to increased gun violence observed in Vermont, Golon said she supports gun rights for hunters and sportsmen.
“I believe that the ArmaLite AR-15 in particular was made for army use only. For that particular gun, if someone under the age of 21 wants to purchase one, maybe they should enter the Army and learn how to use it first,” she said.
Golon said she also believed guns in the home should be locked away.
Mihaly said he, too, supports hunters and doesn’t post his land so they can hunt on it. Though, he said he didn’t think there was any place for “automatic” weapons in American society. He said he would support efforts to limit such weapons.
“I’m open to further limitations on gun ownership, age of ownership and longer waiting periods, and just closing loopholes,” he said.
One point of contention during the forum came up during a question about the opioid epidemic and how that should be addressed. Golon said part of the solution is to put more funding back into law enforcement.
“We should not have safe havens for (drug) use,” she said. “It is illegal. It is destroying the community. It’s killing our children.”
Golon said she supported jailing drug users who commit crimes to get them the help they need or to send them to rehabilitation centers, instead of sending them back onto the street to keep using.
Golon said she had a friend die of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.
“The night before she died, she stated, ‘I’m not dead yet,’” Golon said.
Mihaly said he didn’t see the issue as a law enforcement problem, but a treatment problem. He said Vermont has one of the highest rates of addiction in the country.
He said he supported the state’s current hub-and-spoke system, but it needs more funding.
“We have to further expand medication assisted treatment,” he said, adding he disagreed with Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill that would have allowed the state to study safe injection sites.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
