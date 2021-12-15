BARRE — A Warren woman has been placed on probation for five years and her driving privileges have been revoked after running over and killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Waitsfield in October 2020.
June K. Sardi, 85, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of gross negligent operation with death resulting. Sardi was sentenced to zero to five years, all suspended, and placed on probation for five years. She must surrender her driver’s license as a condition of probation and complete the Restorative Justice Program. If she violates her probation conditions, Sardi could face the suspended portion of her sentence.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas had argued for a sentence of one to seven years, all suspended, and 15 years on probation for Sardi. Her attorney, Richard Rubin, had argued for no probation saying it would be a waste of resources.
According to court records, Sardi was driving on Route 100 in Waitsfield when she looked away from the road momentarily. Police said Mariah McGill, 43, was crossing the road on a crosswalk at the time and Sardi hit her and ran her over.
Sardi told police she didn’t remember what she looked down at and when she looked up she saw McGill in front of her vehicle. Police said Sardi called 911 and did not appear to be impaired.
McGill was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin where she was pronounced dead, according to court records.
A witness reported seeing McGill cross the road at the crosswalk and slowed down in anticipation of Sardi stopping to let her pass, according to court records. Police said the witness reported Sardi’s vehicle didn’t stop, and she saw Sardi run over McGill.
Members of McGill’s family described her at Wednesday’s hearing as a loving, happy woman who had a strong faith and was a foundation of her family. They said life has not been the same since she died.
Her youngest sister Karis McGill fought back tears when she described Mariah McGill as her “second mom.” She said she would often think about how lucky she was to have a second mother who was part of her generation and would live for as long as she did, maybe longer.
Aili McGill, another sister, said her world will never be the same without Mariah McGill.
“Every day is painful. Some days I anticipate the pain, and it is a dull ache all day. Other days my life feels normal, and I get a stabbing pain when I relive the moment I found out she had died. All of my happy moments are tinged with a sadness I can’t escape,” she said.
Talmage Jestice, Mariah McGill’s husband, also choked up when he talked about how strong his late wife was when she gave birth to their daughter. Jestice said there was never any doubt that Mariah McGill would be an amazing mother.
“My life is shattered now. I am picking up the pieces as best I can manage. I am supposed to somehow quantify this loss for you and I cannot. I lost everything. I married the best person I have ever known. Mariah was the best mother I have ever seen. She was smarter and more hardworking than anyone. She did everything with kindness and grace and humility and love,” he said.
Jestice said his daughter has lost so much more than he has. He said right after Mariah McGill was killed his daughter told him, “no one will ever love me like mom did.”
“I can’t disagree,” he said. “I find myself saying, ‘I know. I know. I’m sorry. I know. I love you.’”
Jestice said he has no words of comfort for their daughter.
Nancy McGill, Mariah McGill’s mother, said there was a family gathering the day before the crash. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was outside and the family was keeping their distance from each other. She said when the event was over her daughter told her she loved her.
“And I longed to give her a hug, but I could not. Little did I know that would be my last chance to hear her voice, and to tell her I loved her,” she said.
For the past year, she said her family has been dealing with “firsts.” She said first things like birthdays and anniversaries, are supposed to be positive, but these firsts have been holidays and gatherings without her daughter present.
Villegas played a slideshow of photos of Mariah McGill with her family and at social gatherings. There were pictures of her at her wedding and with her daughter.
The prosecutor said this was, “a tragic case that has resulted in catastrophic consequences.” He said the spot where Mariah McGill was killed was clearly marked as a pedestrian crossing. He said the state and the community did everything they could to try to prevent something like this from happening.
“Despite that, we appear today,” he said.
At Sardi’s arraignment, days after the crash, Rubin had said, “People get distracted, they have accidents,” and had Sardi hit a vehicle instead of a person, they likely would not be in court in the first place. Members of Mariah McGill’s family took exception to Rubin’s sentencing memorandum because they felt like he was blaming the victim by bringing up her wearing dark clothing. He also mistakenly misspelled the victim’s name.
Rubin apologized Wednesday for the misspelling. He said every time he speaks during this case people think he and Sardi don’t care. He said that’s not the case.
“This is a horrible event that happened. I’m not going to attempt to say anything other than all of us were deeply moved by what we heard here today,” he said.
Sardi apologized for “my part in the tragedy.” She also apologized to the family and said the memory of what happened will never be erased or diminished.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he has overseen other cases where there’s a crash and someone has died, but never a case like this. Griffin said usually in a crash where someone dies there are drugs or alcohol or speed involved, or a combination. He said he hasn’t been shown anything stating Sardi has had so much as a traffic ticket on her record.
He told the family Mariah McGill sounded like an amazing person and he wished he knew her. The judge said she had her whole life in front of her, “and it was just gone in an instant.”
Griffin said the loss is too great for him to comprehend and a parent can never imagine the loss of their child.
He told Sardi she will have to live with what she’s done for the rest of her life.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
