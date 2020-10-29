BARRE — A Warren woman is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Waitsfield on Monday.
June K. Sardi, 84, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of gross negligent operation with death resulting. If convicted, Sardi faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
She was released on conditions, including barring her from driving a vehicle, but not before her attorney, Richard Rubin, asked to have his client released on her own recognizance with no conditions in place. Rubin said the facts of the case are not in dispute and had Sardi hit a vehicle, they likely would not be in court discussing conditions of release.
“People get distracted, they have accidents,” he said.
Judge Mary Morrissey agreed, but she said this case doesn’t involve another vehicle, it involves a pedestrian who was in a clearly marked crosswalk.
Trooper David Lambert, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit the crash was reported on Main Street shortly before noon. Lambert said when he arrived on scene, he saw emergency responders performing CPR on Mariah McGill, 43. He said McGill’s shoes were lying in the roadway a short distance from her.
Lambert said he was told by emergency responders the vehicle that hit the victim, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was nearby. He said he located the driver, Sardi, who reported she was returning from a hair salon and driving about 30 mph when she looked down at something.
Sardi told Lambert she didn’t remember what she looked down at and when she looked up she saw McGill in front of her vehicle. Lambert said Sardi reported she didn’t have time to react and hit McGill.
Lambert said Sardi called 911 and did not appear to be impaired.
The trooper said McGill was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin where she was pronounced dead.
Lambert said he spoke to a witness who was driving behind Sardi. The witness reported seeing McGill cross the road at the crosswalk and slowed down in anticipation of Sardi stopping to let her pass, according to court records. The trooper said the witness reported Sardi’s vehicle didn’t stop and she saw Sardi run over McGill.
The trooper said he spoke to Talmage Jestice, McGill’s husband, who reported his wife was out for a walk on her lunch break, part of her normal routine, when she was hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.