WARREN — Voters approved a $4.151 million operating budget.
Due to a calculation error, the amount was amended from $4.13 million, but was OK'd handily.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 10:11 pm
According to Town Clerk Reta Goss, all articles were approved by voice vote.
Voters agreed to have their Green Mountain National Forest money go to the Warren PTO; and the town allocated $30,000 to the Conservation Reserve Fund to be used for land conservation projects.
Under other business, there was a discussion about plans for a new town garage. The select board had asked for input from voters.
The floor meeting lasted a little more than two hours to get through the 10 articles.
Of the town's 1,574 registered voters, Goss said 197 participated in Town Meeting Day this year.
