BARRE — A Warren man has been placed on probation for a year for attacking a woman.
Jason Pratt, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Pratt was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction will likely be expunged from his record. The state agreed to amend a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault to misdemeanor domestic assault and dismissed a felony count of first-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and interference with access to emergency services, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, in April 2022, a woman called police to report a friend had come to her home in Waitsfield to escape a highly-intoxicated man who was acting aggressively towards her. Police said the witness identified the man as Pratt, who was involved with the victim.
The victim reported Pratt had punched her in the face, restrained her and took her car keys, according to court records. Police said the victim had bruises on her face and arms.
The victim reported Pratt had come home drunk and got on top of her, according to court records. Police said the victim reported she tried to get up, but Pratt restrained her. Police said she reported Pratt picked up the victim, threw her onto the bed and pinned her, making it difficult for her to breathe. The victim reported Pratt punched her in the head, choked her and took away her cellphone, according to court records. Police said the victim reported she was able to get away from Pratt and into her vehicle, but Pratt pulled her out of it and took the key. Police said the victim reported she tried to call 911 from the home, but Pratt pulled the phone from the wall.
After Pratt was taken into custody, police said he damaged a desk at the State Police barracks, bent a pair of handcuffs and broke a lens on a camera in the holding cell by repeatedly throwing a trash can at the camera.
In court Thursday, Pratt reported he has since moved to Maine and is still in a relationship with the victim.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said the incident in April 2022, “was quite violent.”
“So the state is glad to see Mr. Pratt taking some responsibility by admitting to what he did on that night and entering into this agreement,” the prosecutor said.
Donnelly said Pratt has no prior criminal record. She said the victim supports the plea agreement and wants to see Pratt continue on a path toward bettering himself. “The state believes that this deferred agreement will accomplish the goals of the victim in this case,” Donnelly said. “And the state hopes that this was an isolated incident and that he gets through the period of the deferred successfully.”
Pratt’s attorney, Andrew Pappone, said he thinks this was an isolated incident. Pappone said Pratt and the victim are currently in a “mutually-supportive relationship.”
The defense attorney said he appreciated the state’s willingness to enter into the agreement. He said Pratt is an avid hunter, so a deferred sentence will allow him to continue to hunt.
“I would be shocked if Mr. Pratt was back here again,” Pappone said.
Pratt thanked the state for the plea agreement.
“And, hopefully, I don’t see you guys again,” he said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he hopes the agreement works out for Pratt. The judge said there is huge upside for Pratt with the conviction possibly coming off his record in a year. But if he violates his probation conditions, Pratt faces open sentencing on the misdemeanor conviction, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.
“But I don’t expect there’s going to be any issues there,” the judge said. “So I wish you the best of luck.”
