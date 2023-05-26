BARRE — A Warren man has been placed on probation for a year for attacking a woman.

Jason Pratt, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Pratt was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction will likely be expunged from his record. The state agreed to amend a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault to misdemeanor domestic assault and dismissed a felony count of first-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and interference with access to emergency services, per the plea agreement.

