BARRE TOWN — The town has recognized Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang for her six years of service as Wang prepares to become the city manager of Winooski next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the select board unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Wang for her service. Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud the resolution which stated Wang started working for the town as a special project assistant in August 2015. She then became the full-time assistant town manager in April 2016.
She was announced as Winooski's new city manager last month. Wang will start that job on May 16.
Wang is credited with helping the town with sidewalk projects in East Barre and South Barre, re-equipping playgrounds in Trow Hill and Lower Graniteville and researching and planning multiple building projects. She is said to have organized “a well-received” employee benefits package that was fair for all town employees.
Wang led a small group of residents called the Weed Warriors who hunt for and try to eradicate invasive plants in town. The resolution noted the group won the 2022 Volunteer Group Award from Vermont Urban & Community Forestry.
Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Wang served as the town's safety officer. The resolution said Wang, “was an integral member of the management team that kept town offices open to serve the public and all departments operating while keeping staff and volunteers safe.”
Wang also was credited with helping the town upgrade its audio/visual equipment in the municipal building for increased access to public board meetings.
Mitchell read, “Be it resolved that the Barre Town Selectboard, on behalf of the entire Town, publicly states to Elaine Wang its deepest appreciation for her many contributions to the Town's management team and proudly congratulates Elaine Wang on her well earned career advancement with the City of Winooski.”
Wang then received a standing ovation from those at the meeting.
Board members thanked Wang for her dedication to the town. Board member Bob Nelson thanked Wang for her patience in dealing with a “mature” board whose members sometimes struggle with technology.
“And the enormous amount of work you put in researching everything from contract negotiations to different items that are on our agendas every week. And all the extra things that you do and the extra work that you put in. It hasn't gone unnoticed and it's certainly appreciated,” Nelson said.
Board Chair Paul White said Wang has been tasked with technology projects, building maintenance, human resource issues, recreation projects and others. White said if Wang doesn't know about a particular task, she sets out to learn about it. He said he's been amazed at how versatile she's been.
Board member Norma Malone said Wang has “an amazing work ethic,” which can be difficult to find in a person these days. Malone said she's always described Wang as a self-starter.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt hasn't quite been on the job a year after being elected last May. Lunt said she's been able to go to Wang for help when needed and Wang always has stopped what she was doing to take time to help the town clerk.
“I'm going to miss you so much,” Lunt said, adding that she knows being city manager in Winooski is a perfect job for Wang.
Finance Director Katelyn Kran, who has been with the town a little over a year, said Wang helped her get to the virtual interview that landed Kran the job. She said Wang was the first person in town who made her feel welcome and part of the team.
“I didn't know for the past couple weeks how many little things Elaine actually does, so we'll have some big shoes to fill,” Kran said. “Over the last year, Elaine has become a confidant, a friend, and Elaine I'm really going to miss you. I'm very happy for you, but I'm sad for us.”
Town Manager Carl Rogers noted officials in town hadn't intended on having a full-time assistant town manager. Rogers said Wang started as a part-time employee and her hours kept increasing so those in town decided to make her a full-time employee.
He fought back tears describing how hard-working and conscientious his soon-to-be former assistant is, even up until the end of her time at the town. Rogers said Wang has been working with other town staff and officials on how to do some of the things she does to help ease the transition.
“It won't be easy not having her here, but it will be easier because of her dedication to the town,” Rogers said. “I wish you well. … I'm sure you will be successful because you make a strong effort to do great work, treat people respectfully and are interested in continuing to learn.”
Wang thanked the town, saying it's been rewarding to serve. She said she appreciated how civil board members are to each other and to those in the public who appear before them. Wang thanked town staff whom she said make the town a great place to work and she will miss them all.
She choked up when thanking Rogers. Wang said he took a chance on her during a mid-career change. Before working for the town, Wang had spent the previous seven years working for the nonprofit Sustainable Communities in Montpelier.
“Thank you for being such a trustworthy leader that's been easy to follow,” she said.
In a news release announcing Wang's hiring last month, Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott said the city is “thrilled” that Wang will start her work there on May 16.
