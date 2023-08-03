BURLINGTON — A federal magistrate has ruled that a three-time convicted felon with mental health issues must be jailed while facing charges in connection with his girlfriend buying him 17 firearms in Rutland County.
John J. Grandizio, 39, of Wallingford, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington late Wednesday afternoon to face two felony criminal complaints concerning illegal buying or possessing firearms.
Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized 15 long guns, eight handguns and an estimated more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from Grandizio’s home at 189 Highland Road, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher.
Grandizio shares the home with his girlfriend, her son and Grandizio’s parents, court records show.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle said he had several concerns, including Grandizio seemed to think federal investigators had not found all the firearms on his property. Doyle said it appeared at least three had not been recovered.
Doyle said he will order Grandizio held for the time being. The defense can ask the court to review the decision at any time.
Doyle told Grandizio that he would be entitled to a probable cause hearing for the two charges on Aug. 15. But late Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a one-count indictment had been returned in the case by a federal grand jury.
Drescher maintained Grandizio was a danger to the community and a risk of nonappearance.
The veteran prosecutor said bank records found at the house revealed the family had more than $1 million. He said while the money might not belong to the defendant, he might be able to seek some of the funds if he wanted to disappear.
Drescher said he was more concerned about the pattern of behavior that Grandizio has shown since coming to the attention of authorities.
Rutland defense lawyer Matthew Hart, who was retained by Grandizio, argued there were conditions of release that could be set, that would protect the public. He suggested releasing the defendant to his father, a retired physician, with orders to live with him either in New Jersey or at the Wallingford house. Hart said a 24/7 curfew could be imposed.
Hart said he would hate to see his client’s mental health therapy sessions halted while he was detained. Hart said it would be a setback to his wellbeing. Hart said his client has no passport nor driver’s license to help him flee. Grandizio is limited to a $4,000 a month payment for a traumatic brain injury from his military service, he said.
Grandizio, who consulted frequently with Hart throughout the hearing, was wearing a gray T-shirt with the message on the back saying: “Warning: Does not play well with liberals.”
HSI special agents arrested Grandizio, who was with his girlfriend, as they left a Rutland gun store Tuesday evening with a .45-caliber handgun that was purchased three days earlier, court papers reflect.
The prosecution maintains HSI agents reviewed store security video that shows Grandizio handling the gun in the store on July 29 before passing it to his girlfriend for her to buy it.
Besides the initial charge related to the investigation of the 17 guns bought by his girlfriend, the HSI added a second felony criminal complaint against Grandizio shortly before he was brought into court for his initial appearance. That complaint charges unlawful possession of a loaded brown Glock 19 semiautomatic in a holster by his right hip when arrested as he left the Rutland gun store, records show. The gun had been bought earlier, officials said.
Drescher maintained there were too many “red flags” to release Grandizio.
As the investigation unfolded, HSI special agents talked to a federally licensed firearms dealer in Rutland, who reported he sold about 17 firearms to Grandizio’s girlfriend between Oct. 28, 2022, and June 6, 2023, when a .556-caliber AR-style rifle was bought, HSI said. Gun purchases were continuing up to this week, he said.
Drescher said Grandizio’s girlfriend, whose name was not mentioned, did not understand the defendant was unable to purchase guns or ammo legally because of his criminal record.
Grandizio’s criminal record includes three felony convictions: for unlawful possession of a firearm in 2008 and forgery in both 2015 and 2017, all in New Jersey, HSI said in court papers. Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show Grandizio also attempted to purchase a firearm at a pawn shop in South Carolina in 2016, but was denied due to his criminal history.
He noted that Grandizio has significant issues after his military career was cut short following a roadside bomb explosion that caused a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Because he is getting mental health counseling for PTSD and other issues, Grandizio is likely prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Drescher said Grandizio is also likely banned from possessing firearms because he tested positive for THC before his court hearing. Drug users are prohibited from possessing firearms, he said. Drescher noted that Grandizio reportedly was working for a cannabis grow operation.
“He is obsessed with guns,” Drescher said.
He said the investigation began when authorities intercepted two packages of parts that could be converted into silencers for firearms. He said silencers are dangerous. They allow people to sneak up and be aggressive without a legitimate interest.
HSI, which has a special agent embedded at the Rutland City Police Department, began its investigation in April after developing information that the two questionable packages headed from China to Wallingford, records show. It was part of an international investigation known as Operation “Triggerfish” that was looking into the illegal importation of Glock selector switches, but uncovered multiple shipments of firearm suppressors being manifested as “solvent traps” or “auto filters,” HSI said in court papers.
Drescher said he also was concerned that Grandizio asked about the whereabouts of a couple of firearms that were not on the list of items seized.
Drescher said another red flag was a report of Grandizio pulling a handgun on a man, who was with his family checking on a home that was for sale near the defendant’s home on Feb. 1. The potential home buyer was able to talk down the gunman, he said.
Vermont State Police confirmed this week that Trooper Ray Domingus did investigate the incident, but no criminal charges were ever filed. The family did snap pictures and reported a young boy was in the truck. Investigators determined the license plate on the vehicle came back to Grandizio’s girlfriend with the same mailing address, records show.
Drescher also said there was some question about the information Grandizio has provided authorities. He said, despite claims he was in the military for three years, it appears he was discharged after one year.
The Rutland Herald reported this week that an internet search showed he is featured on a website page entitled “John Grandizio, Green Beret ... Not!!” that is hosted by a group of military veterans that says Grandizio has inflated his military record with pictures and more than two dozen false claims. The site, named “Guardians of the Green Beret,” says it uses the Federal Freedom of Information Act and military records from Fort Bragg to expose people making false claims about their service to the county.
Grandizio is not facing any known charges for his military claims that were exposed on the website, which monitors possible misrepresentations about military service.
The website said out of 33 claims, 28 were classified as false or untrue.