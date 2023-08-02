BURLINGTON — A three-time convicted felon from Rutland County, who officials say attempted to purchase and smuggle parts for silencers from China, has been charged in connection with his girlfriend buying him 17 firearms, according to federal court records unsealed Wednesday.

Homeland Security Investigations raided the home of John J. Grandizio, 39, in Wallingford, on Tuesday night to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint for attempting to receive firearms from another person.