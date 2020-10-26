WAITSFIELD – Vermont State Police say Waitsfield woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday.
Police said June Sardi, 84, of Warren, was driving on Main Street in Waitsfield shortly before noon when Sardi hit Mariah McGill, 43. McGill was using the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.
She was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin where police said she later died as a result of her injuries.
Sardi is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court Thursday to answer the charge of gross negligent operation.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper David Lambert at 802-229-9191.
