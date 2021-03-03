Waitsfield voters took the time to write in the winner for a three-year selectboard seat giving Fred Messer 244 votes to 204 for Paul Hartshorn who was on the ballot.
The other race resulted in current Harwood Union School Board member Christine Sullivan winning a new job in a three-way contest for a two-year seat on the selectboard as well. With 243 votes, she topped Sal Spinosa, 175, and George Carpenter Jr., 92.
The rest of the ballot was uncontested and all of the other articles won approval including the question of opting into the legal recreational cannabis market coming together in Vermont in the next year or so. That won a substantial margin, 382-121.
Voters also were generous with the other articles, granting five-year property tax exemptions
to the Waitsfield Couple’s Club Recreation Field and the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service.
Town voters also approved the proposed budget of $2.1 million along with a $4,000 contribution to the Mad River Valley Housing Coalition for a new housing initiative.
Voters were on board with the Harwood Unified Union School District’s proposed $40.39 million budget, voting in favor 333-173. That measure passed in the six-town Harwood Union district easily, 1,808 to 1,180.
A second school district question proposed splitting a $2.2 million surplus with $1 million put toward maintenance, $600,000 into next fiscal year’s budget and the remaining $615,000 aside for figure operations or projects. Waitsfield voted 360-146 in favor; the district passed it 1,931 to 1,045.
Turnout in Waitsfield was about 33% of the town’s 1,500 or so voters. Results were compiled by Town Clerk Jennifer Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.