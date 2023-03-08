WAITSFIELD — Voters approved a $2.67 million municipal budget on Town Meeting Day. Of that amount, an estimated $2.24 million will be raised by property taxes.
Voters also reelected Brian Shupe to a three-year seat on the select board; Christine Sullivan was also returned to the board, winning a two-year seat. J.B. Weir will serve as a HUUSD director for a three-year term.
