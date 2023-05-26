CASTLETON – Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith has developed and shared an updated “financial roadmap” for the transformed system as it aims for fiscal sustainability by the year 2027.
Smith said in an interview on Thursday that he has shared the plan with several media outlets and with staff and faculty across the campuses in an effort to be “transparent and collaborative” with community stakeholders and the greater public.
As requested by the Legislature, VTSU must reduce its structural deficit to zero by the beginning of FY 2027, or July 2026.
On June 30, at the end of fiscal year 2023, Smith said the institutions will have a structural deficit of $22 million.
“All institutions are contributors to the projected $22 million deficit. (While) they vary, all institutions are in the red as we move forward. All institutions are also facing a declining enrollment. In the beginning of May, it was 17% (systemwide). I think the latest numbers are 22% that we’re down from incoming new enrollment from year to year,” Smith said.
Smith said he had budgeted for a 15% decline in enrollment, but come Oct. 15, if final enrollment figures show a larger decline, he will dip into a $2 million reserve fund.
Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Sylvia Plumb wrote in a Friday email that the reserve was “established through proactive financial planning in anticipation of potential revenue declines during our transition time.”
According to Smith, the decline is a result of fewer college-aged individuals in the Northeast, the residual turmoil from the now-rescinded decision to downsize libraries and athletics, students still acclimating to the brand change and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
He added that despite the steep drop, Smith said he believes each factor is recoverable.
During the next year or so, Smith predicted that the pandemic, the brand change and the turmoil of the last few months will all become less and less of a factor for potential students. He added that in terms of demographics, the system plans to work toward attracting the 45% of Vermont high school graduates who don’t pursue higher education.
“I’m not happy with 22% on new enrollment decline, but I also know that it’s volatile, that it goes up and down. I wish I wasn’t budgeting for a 15% decline, but I have to be honest. And that’s where we are,” Smith said. “But do I think that will turn around? Yes, I do.”
Already, the Legislature has put more than $200 million into this system since 2020, including annual appropriations, one-time COVID relief funds, one-time transformation funding, as well as student scholarships and workforce development investments, according to Smith. The Legislature is additionally covering the system’s debt deficit each year until it is reduced to zero.
In the coming year, Smith said VTSU will achieve a $5 million deficit decrease thanks to $1.3 million in savings from “rightsizing the part-time faculty in alignment with enrollment,” a $1 million savings from paying off a $10.6 million 2013 series bond this year and a $2.9 million savings from vacancies.
In terms of adjusting the number of part-time faculty, Smith said that it is difficult to determine how many positions will be lost, as it could mean collapsing sections. He added that it likely won’t become clear until final enrollment figures are available for the coming year.
“We do this every year and try to make sure that we have the right number of part-time faculty to help the full-time faculty. Sometimes we increase the number, sometimes we decrease the number just to sort of level it,” Smith said.
With vacancies, Smith added that the system will fill some vacancies, but that plans are to scrutinize hiring more heavily moving forward.
Other cost-saving measures for the coming years that VTSU will be looking at are: consolidation of departments, staff, offices and residence halls; a 25% to 30% reduction in the physical footprint of the system; optimization of program offerings; and reallocating resources into high-demand programs.
Smith said it is too early in the process to say what will be consolidated or downsized on each campus.
Lisa Pleban, a Castleton University professor and former vice president of the faculty assembly, said that while she has appreciated Smith’s transparency about the system’s finances so far, she is worried about the sustainability of the system considering current enrollment rates.
“I was absolutely not surprised (by the enrollment decline). There’s a lot of factors involved — some of which are self-inflicted. The marketing, the confusion about what it means to be on one campus versus multiple campuses, the name change, the bad press from the libraries, all of those are self-inflicted,” Pleban said.
In the coming year, Smith said the current budgeted FY 2024 revenues are just shy of $117 million and that budgeted expenditures of $134 million. If the system stays on target, the structural deficit will shrink to $17 million by FY 2025.
“I think we have a trajectory for four years that we can continue to go on. I expect this enrollment dip to start leveling off after this year,” Smith said. “I have no intention of closing campuses. That’s not in my deliberations that I’ve been doing.”
sophia.buckley-clement @rutlandherald.com
