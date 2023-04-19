Just because the plans for library digitization and downsizing have been shelved for Vermont State University, it doesn’t mean that the eight layoffs announced as a consequence of the plan will be rescinded, according to Vermont State Colleges System officials.

According to Castleton University Librarian Charlotte Gerstein, that’s what her staff found out this past weekend from a VSCS lawyer.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

