MONTPELIER — State legislators and leaders of Vermont State University celebrated the official unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College at a Thursday morning ceremony held on the State House steps.
Though the new university made its debut on July 1, VTSU’s Interim President Mike Smith told the audience that administrators “couldn’t let the launch date go by without recognizing it.”
“I want to offer my profound thanks to all who did the hard work to get us to this launch. I’ve been so impressed with every faculty member, staff member, student and community member I’ve met over the eight short weeks I’ve been here,” Smith said.
Smith also welcomed 1,330 new students to VTSU at the ceremony, acknowledging that 70% of them hail from Vermont.
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth also spoke at the event, sharing with the audience that he had never been prouder of an institution of higher learning than he was for VTSU on Thursday.
He added that as a member of the Select Committee that helped develop the unification plan, he and his colleagues often referenced launch day — though they could never say for a fact whether that day would actually come.
“I’ve never seen faculty and administration come together (as) productively as they have here. That is a rarity, and it should be recognized,” Baruth said. “It would be remiss of me not to mention that there were years and decades when the Legislature did not provide adequate funding to the state colleges. We have tried our level human best over the last five years to make up for that. That will continue. I give you my promise.”
Other speakers at Thursday’s ceremony included Chancellor Sophie Zdatny; Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden-16; Vermont State College System Board of Trustees Chair Rep. Lynn Dickinson, R-Franklin-2; Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle; and several other VTSU staff, students and alumni.
Smith said that a bigger celebration of the new university will be held in the fall, when the new university welcomes VTSU students for the first time.
“The Vermont State Colleges System exists for the benefit of Vermont and we strive to achieve that mission every day. This transformation will allow us to meet the needs of Vermont and the students of both today and into the future with accessible, affordable, high quality and relevant academic programs and trainings,” Zdatny said. “The launch of Vermont State University signifies a huge milestone in our journey.”