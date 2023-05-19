Vermont State University announced this week their receipt of $6.3 million in congressionally directed funding that will be used to support the expansion of nursing programs across its campuses.
The funding is thanks to the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, which was championed by former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy.
“We’re really excited about this support. A proposal was made to Senator Leahy’s office, and he set the money aside for us for the specific purpose of expanding the seats within our nursing programs and also some other things like replacing aging equipment and beefing up our simulation labs and our classes that we use to video conference,” said Sarah Billings-Berg, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at VTSU.
She added that the majority of the funding will go toward building new spaces to support classroom expansion.
According to Billings-Berg, VTSU plans to keep all five existing nursing programs, including Vermont Technical College’s Practical Nursing certificate, Associate Degree in Nursing program and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing online completion program, and Castleton University’s Pre-Licensure BSN program and online Master of Science in Nursing program.
She added that expansion work will be primarily dedicated to increasing enrollment for the PN certificate, ADN program and Pre-Licensure BSN.
According to a news release, more than 375 nurses graduate from these programs and enter the workforce each year. This funding will add another 250 seats for nursing majors across all levels and programs over the next five years.
“This is a big deal. We’re meeting a critical need for the state of Vermont and, at the same time, we’re opening space so we can educate more nurses as we move forward and expand all over the state. I’m thrilled and can’t thank former senator Leahy enough,” VTSU President Mike Smith said.
He added that exact plans for the expansion are still in the very early phases right now as administration continues to assess the usage of sites and spaces on campuses as part of transformation work.
Billings-Berg said that expansion work might begin with building out a new nursing space at what is Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus, primarily due to the college’s prime location and the high demand for nursing programs up north.
She added that there is also a high demand for programs and availability at VTC’s Williston campus due to its proximity to the UVM Medical Center Adult Primary Care at Williston.
“The other place for huge opportunity is Rutland and Castleton. We currently have our PN and ADN students doing clinical experience at Rutland Regional Medical Center and our classroom and lab space is at the (Community College of Vermont) right downtown. Then we have our Castleton-based program,” Billings-Berg said. "We’re looking at how we can combine those spaces, build out classroom space in Castleton and support increasing enrollment in programs at that site so we can really support the Rutland area as well."
With all of VTSU’s northern campuses’ nursing programs currently at capacity, Billings-Berg said the expansion will fulfill both a state need and a demand for program availability.
She added that since the Castleton University Bennington campus and VTC Brattleboro campus typically are the only schools with space in their nursing programs due to increased competition with schools in nearby state, administration is hoping to direct more students to those sites as well.
According to Billings-Berg, a shortage of roughly 7,000 nurses is predicted across the state over the next five years or so. She added that, even now, UVM Health Network has over 700 openings for nurses.
“Marcelle and I are proud to assist with this much needed expansion of the nursing program at Vermont State University,” Leahy said in the news release. “We know firsthand that nurses are the foundation of our medical system serving many roles beyond training they received in nursing school. Like many rural states, Vermont faces a shortage of nurses and there is no better way to fill that need than to expand (the) capacity for nursing candidates at Vermont State University. We look forward to seeing this program train the best nurses in the country.”
