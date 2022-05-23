MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld Jayveon Caballero's murder conviction for killing Markus Austin in Montpelier in 2017.
Caballero, 35, was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of second-degree murder. He was given a sentence of 25 years to life in prison in October 2020. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to court records, a witness told police Austin, 33, was shot around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his Barre Street apartment in Montpelier. Police said Austin died from a 9 mm gunshot wound to the chest.
The killing is believed to be Montpelier's first murder in 100 years.
The shooting followed a fight hours prior near a bar in Barre, when witnesses said Austin hit Caballero’s then-girlfriend who required medical treatment as a result, according to court records. Officials said Caballero waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot. Police said Caballero then fled to Florida, where he was arrested in May 2017 and brought back to Vermont.
Caballero's conviction was automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court because he was given a life sentence.
Attorney Dawn Seibert, of the defender general’s office, represented Caballero during the appeal. Oral argument was heard on Jan. 26, where Seibert argued the trial court erred by not approving a motion for judgment acquitting Caballero because the state failed to prove that Caballero intended to kill Austin in support of a charge of second-degree murder. She said the state also did not prove that Caballero knowingly disregarded the risk to the victim his actions caused.
At trial, the defense had argued Caballero had fired a warning shot near Austin, but did not intend to actually shoot Austin. The bullet only hit Austin because it changed trajectory after it went through the windshield of Austin's vehicle, according to the defense.
In its 17-page decision issued Friday, the state Supreme Court stated, “there was sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant acted, at the very least, in wanton disregard of a deadly risk to the victim.”
The court said Caballero said after the incident at the bar that he was going to kill Austin.
“He left his friends and went to get a loaded gun. He drove to the victim's apartment building, parked facing out so that the could see cars entering the parking lot, and waited for the victim. Meanwhile, he informed a friend by text message where the friend could find his bail money, indicating that he knew he would be unable to get it himself after he did whatever he was intending to do. This record supports the jury's findings that defendant either intended to seriously harm the victim or acted in wanton disregard of the likelihood that the victim could be killed or suffer serious bodily harm,” the decision stated.
Seibert also had argued Caballero didn't receive a fair trial. She said the trial court had ruled comments Caballero had made during a phone call hours after the shooting were inadmissible. Seibert said the jury never heard that Caballero had spoken to a family member saying he didn't really know what happened with Austin and he felt horrible about it.
The trial court ruled too much time had passed from the shooting to the call, so the defense could not present his comments from the call to the jury as an “excited utterance.” That’s a form of hearsay that is allowed as evidence if someone makes an unplanned statement believed to have come from stress from a startling event.
The Supreme Court said the trial court did err by only focusing on the time that had passed between the shooting and when the comments were made. It said the lower court should have also considered whether Caballero was “still gripped by the exciting event” when he made the comments.
Even still, the higher court said this abuse of discretion was ultimately harmless because the state had plenty of other evidence it presented showing Caballero shot and killed Austin, even unintentionally. It said Caballero didn't make any comments about someone else killing Austin or giving an alibi about where he may have been when the shooting took place.
The court noted the jury did not find Caballero guilty of first-degree murder, which would have required intent, but instead found him guilty on the lesser murder charge where someone can be convicted based on wanton disregard for their actions. It said Caballero's comments on the phone call did not disprove that his actions were done with wanton disregard.
The court said the jury did hear similar comments Caballero had made to his former girlfriend where Caballero said he wasn't sure whether he shot Austin and didn't aim for Austin.
Seibert had argued the jury saw graphic photos of Austin they weren’t supposed to see that prejudiced them against Caballero.
The court stated in its decision the photos, “were not significantly more gruesome or offensive than other photographs that were admitted without objection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.