MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court “Rocket Docket” says a judge did not abuse his discretion when he held a Barre man accused of sexual assault without bail.
James A. Rivera-Martinez, 23, pleaded not guilty in October to felony counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Rivera-Martinez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail by Judge Kevin Griffin and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
According to police, Rivera-Martinez sexually assaulted a former partner by getting into her bed when she was asleep and molesting and groping her. The victim reported she woke up and pushed Rivera-Martinez off her, according to court records. The victim told police she removed Rivera-Martinez’s hand and told him, “No.”
The next morning, police said the victim reported Rivera-Martinez apologized to her, and she told him to leave.
Attorney Andrew Pappone, who represents Rivera-Martinez, appealed the decision to hold his client without bail. The state Supreme Court three-justice panel, also known as the Rocket Docket, heard arguments from Pappone and Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace on Dec. 16.
The panel issued its decision on Dec. 21.
The state had argued Rivera-Martinez should be held without bail because he has a history with the victim including multiple probation and protective order violations involving her, so he was a danger to the victim. Pappone had argued the state did not have evidence that a sexual assault occurred and pointed to the fact that his client stopped what he was doing when he was told, “No” by the victim. He argued the victim was “grinding” against his client after he got in bed with her, so he thought he had consent.
He said his client has deep ties to the community and was not a risk of flight, so he should not have been held without bail.
A hearing was held Oct. 25 where the state presented its evidence in the case to support Rivera-Martinez being held without bail. Judge Griffin issued a decision on Dec. 6 saying the state had substantial evidence showing it could meet the elements of the sexual assault charges. While Rivera-Martinez wasn’t a risk of flight, the judge decided to hold him because of his history violating court orders in respect to the victim. If released, Rivera-Martinez was to live with his parents. The judge said that was a concern because his parents work and would not be able to ensure that their son was following his conditions of release.
Pappone said in his appeal the state did not meet its burden showing it had substantial evidence to prove the case and because of that the judge abused his discretion in holding Rivera-Martinez.
The Supreme Court panel said in its decision the Legislature has revised what consent means in a sexual assault case. It said consent “means the affirmative, unambiguous and voluntary agreement to engage in a sexual act, which can be revoked at any time.”
The panel said the judge correctly determined the victim had not given Rivera-Martinez consent under this definition. Because the evidence against Rivera-Martinez appears to be great in the attempted sexual assault count, the panel said that was enough to determine if he should be held without bail and the other counts don’t need to be considered.
Even with the evidence against Rivera-Martinez, Pappone argued the judge erred in determining his client would be a danger to the victim when deciding to hold him without bail. The attorney said the judge did not analyze the factors needed under state law to hold someone without bail. The panel said the judge did do such an analysis so he did not abuse his discretion.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.