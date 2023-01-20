MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at the Capital City's charter change allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.
In September 2021, the Vermont Republican Party and the Republican National Committee, as well as Montpelier residents Charles Ferry and Maurice Martineau, sued the city and City Clerk John Odum. The lawsuit claimed allowing non-United States citizens to vote on Town Meeting Day was unconstitutional. A similar lawsuit was filed against Winooski for also allowing noncitizens to vote on local matters.
The lawsuit in Montpelier was tossed by Judge Robert Mello in April 2022. Mello said the state's constitution has a requirement where residents must be a U.S. citizen to participate in state elections, but it did not address municipal elections. The judge said the state Legislature determines eligibility for municipal elections. The state legislature approved the charter changes in Montpelier and Winooski that allowed noncitizens there to vote in local elections.
Mello's decision was then appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The state's highest court issued a decision Friday affirming Mello's decision to dismiss the lawsuit. The decision again stated the provision in the state's constitution dealing with voter qualifications only pertains to statewide elections.
Jack McCullough, president of the Montpelier City Council, who has been acting as mayor after Anne Watson stepped down to join the Vermont Senate, said in a statement Friday, “Today the Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that municipalities in Vermont are free to establish their own qualifications for voting in municipal elections."
“It was almost five years ago that the voters of Montpelier voted by an almost two to one margin to allow noncitizens to vote in our municipal elections," he stated. "We are gratified that our choice to welcome participation by all members of our community has been upheld by the Supreme Court."
McCullough continued, “Our Declaration of Independence says that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and I believe that includes all our residents. I hope this will encourage more eligible voters to register, vote and fully participate in our democratic institutions.”
