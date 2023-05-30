20230531_bta_flags
Buy Now

Teresa Teixeira Greene, collections manager for the Vermont Historical Society, unwraps a Civil War era flag from the 1st Vermont Artillery Battalion being stored at the Vermont History Center in Barre on Tuesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — Vermont’s state flag turns 100 on Thursday.

According to the Vermont Historical Society, the current state flag — the state’s coat of arms on a blue background — was first adopted on June 1, 1923. While the flag is believed to be a variation of a Civil War regiment flag, its exact origins are unknown.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.