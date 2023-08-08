MONTPELIER — The Vermont Human Rights Commission calls on employers to take action against workplace sexual harassment after a former employee at the Hunger Mountain Co-op was recently charged with trying to lure a 15-year-old coworker whom he was supervising.

Last month, a former employee of the store was arraigned on charges alleging he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl he was supervising at the grocery store and sent her lewd videos. Police said an investigation showed this employee had six complaints filed against him for inappropriate behavior with young women and girls. Police said four of the complainants quit after their claims were reportedly determined to be unfounded by the company.