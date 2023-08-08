MONTPELIER — The Vermont Human Rights Commission calls on employers to take action against workplace sexual harassment after a former employee at the Hunger Mountain Co-op was recently charged with trying to lure a 15-year-old coworker whom he was supervising.
Last month, a former employee of the store was arraigned on charges alleging he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl he was supervising at the grocery store and sent her lewd videos. Police said an investigation showed this employee had six complaints filed against him for inappropriate behavior with young women and girls. Police said four of the complainants quit after their claims were reportedly determined to be unfounded by the company.
Kari Bradley, the store's long-serving general manager, announced last week that he would resign effective Sept. 1 in response to the public criticism the company has received since this former employee's alleged conduct was made known. Bradley said in his resignation announcement that he still believes he handled “the sexual harassment matter” responsibly, given the information in front of him at the time.
On Tuesday, the state's Human Rights Commission issued a statement saying this incident highlights the need for stronger accountability to employees who report inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
The statement notes state law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an individual based on their protected class, including sex. And it noted an employer's liability includes harassment by a supervisor and can extend to harassment by a coworker.
“Frustratingly, this storyline is not unique,” the statement said. “While some actions, such as education and supervision, can help prevent workplace sexual harassment, employers have the most control over how they respond to reports of sexual harassment or other discriminatory behavior. For a variety of reasons, employer responses often fall short of what is needed to challenge and change our society’s culture of harassment. Workers who experience harassment often report that their allegations are not taken seriously, internal investigations are not thorough, and their employer fails to protect them from further harassment.”
The commission called on employers to be proactive to prevent harassment in their workplace.
“As part of the Montpelier community, where the Human Rights Commission office is, we believe Hunger Mountain Co-op should hold itself accountable and take actions to do better in the future,” the statement said.