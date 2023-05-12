WATERBURY — Citing a lack of workers to fulfill contracts, those at the Department of Corrections have decided to end the work-crew program.
The program works where an individual facing criminal charges can receive a pre-approved furlough sentence to resolve that case. Furlough is known as the strictest form of supervision, essentially a prison sentence served in the community. If a person serving a furlough sentence steps out of line, they can immediately be brought into a correctional facility, without a court hearing, to serve their sentence in the facility until either their sentence runs out or those at the department decide to release that person back into the community.
Work crew is a pre-approved furlough sentence, where the accused is sentenced to a prison term and placed by a court on furlough to participate in the program. If a person sentenced to a week of work crew doesn’t show up to work, they will be arrested and will likely serve that week in a facility.
The work, supervised by department personnel, typically entails manual labor. It includes painting, mowing, working at a local food shelf or kitchen or a solid waste facility.
On May 9, Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml sent the judiciary a letter stating his department, effective immediately, would no longer accept work-crew sentences.
Deml wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Times Argus, that the department has worked during the past several years to reduce its incarcerated and community-supervised populations. He wrote these justice reinvestment efforts have resulted in people being diverted away from work crew sentences and into other programs. This led to a 53% decline in the work crew population throughout the past four years, according to the letter.
“Given this continual decline in the work crew population, the Department is no longer able to fulfill our contracts with our community partners. This also means it is no longer practical nor sustainable to continue the work crew program. As such, the Department will be winding down the work crew program with an official end date of July 1, 2023,” Deml wrote.
He wrote all people currently serving work crew sentences will be able to complete those sentences.
Haley Sommer, the department’s communications director, wrote in an email Friday the decision to end the program was based on multiple factors. Sommer echoed Deml’s comments about the program no longer being sustainable or practical given the low number of available workers.
She wrote, “At the same time, the Department is transitioning towards an expansion of skills-based vocational training that we feel will better equip those in our custody and supervision with the tools they need to succeed in Vermont’s communities.”
“I also want to highlight that individuals who received a work crew sentence were not eligible to fulfill this sentence through any current means of employment. This caused potential barriers for maintaining employment as a work crew sentence would cause them to miss work days in their permanent jobs. Failure to complete a work crew sentence would remand an individual to incarceration. I’m sure you can see why, given these factors, that the Department feels it is within the best interests of the individuals that we serve to terminate this program,” she wrote.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said in an interview Friday she was disappointed by the elimination of the program.
“The work crew here in Washington County was a good program. It was a sentence that both the defense and the prosecution felt confident about sending people to. It’s disappointing to lose it as an option,” Donnelly said.
The prosecutor said she and her staff will now have to look for alternative sentences, which may entail long terms of probation rather than a short work crew sentence for offenders. Donnelly said she may include supervised community service into sentences or impose fines. But she said fines aren’t a great option because not everyone has the ability to pay them.
She said while the program had downsized a bit since the pandemic hit, it was still active and a good option for some defendants.
Donnelly said people losing their jobs because of a work crew sentence has not been her experience with the program.
“I’m sure they have their reasons, and we will adjust, but it was a sentencing option that we utilized pretty frequently,” the prosecutor said.
Defender General Matthew Valerio did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The state recently amended its constitution to explicitly prohibit slavery and indentured servitude. There had been talk before the amendment was approved that the amendment could impact prison labor.
Sommer wrote in an email the amendment was not one of the factors that led to the end of the work crew program because the department does not view the program as prison labor.
According to information provided by the department, Corrections currently has 18 work crew contracts. Eleven of them are with the state Fish & Wildlife Department. The Department of Corrections also contracted with the towns of Wolcott and Peacham, as well as the courthouse in Guildhall, Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier and the Green Mountain Transit Agency.
Sommer said she was unable to provide a cost estimate of those contracts by deadline Friday. She said the funds collected from the contracts go to the department’s vocational programs.
