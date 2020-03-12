BARRE — The court system is taking a county-by-county approach to the new coronavirus pandemic but at least one state’s attorney isn’t happy about it.
Concern about the pandemic appears to have hit a new level recently with sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL temporarily suspending their seasons and March Madness being canceled because of the novel virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
The state judiciary issued a statement on its website Tuesday with guidelines for those who use the court system. It instructed anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact the court before appearing. The court may make accommodations or reschedule hearings for those people.
“If an outbreak warrants a court closure or relocation, information will be announced on this website,” the statement read. The website is www.vermontjudiciary.org
The judiciary issued an update Wednesday stating people consider not coming to court if they have felt ill in the past few days or in the past 14 days have come into contact with someone infected with the virus, been to a health care facility where those with the virus have been treated or been to an affected country such as China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or Japan.
Defender General Matthew Valerio said Thursday his office is forwarding information received from the state Department of Health and the Gov. Phil Scott administration about the virus to his state employees and asking them to follow that advice.
Valerio said every county is handling the situation differently. He said some counties have held jury draws, which bring in many members of the public into one place, and trials over the last week while other counties have canceled them.
“The real policy is keeping yourself safe so you’re available to do the work to the extent you’re able to in your county,” he said.
Valerio said he does have concerns that the virus and the precautions taken to stop its spread could delay justice for defendants.
“That, however, whether there is a virus or not, is somewhat business as usual. Many counties have backups. This only exacerbates it,” he said.
He said at some point a judge will have to decide if and when public health concerns outweigh due process rights at that particular time.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said he learned Thursday New Hampshire had postponed all of its jury draws and trials for 30 days.
“What’s concerning is this ad hoc approach (in Vermont),” he said.
Thibault has taken a proactive approach to the pandemic. Thibault said his office is taking the virus seriously not only in an effort to protect his staff, but also because he understands if his staff gets the virus, they could then spread it to others.
He said because of the way the virus works, where those who have it might not show symptoms for days, it’s highly likely someone with the virus has already been to the courthouse in Barre.
Precautions can already be observed at the courthouse. People have been seen opening the door to the courtroom with their shirt covering their hand so they don’t have to touch the handle. Hand sanitizer is being used liberally and a sheriff’s deputy accidentally stripped the finish off the wooden rail at the front of the jury box in an effort to disinfect it using cleaning wipes.
Thibault said while large public gatherings are being banned to help stop the virus from spreading, a courthouse is a place where the public gathers from all over the county and the state. The courthouse houses the Department of Corrections and the Department for Children and Families as well.
“It’s an interesting mix here where public safety is going to have to yield to the necessity of public health considerations,” he said.
To that end, he said, he has been working with court staff and Judge Mary Morrissey to reduce the amount of people coming to and going from court. That includes using video teleconferencing for hearings where appropriate. There is a screen with a camera in the courtroom, a telephone with a video screen and camera in one of the side rooms in the courthouse and a similar setup in Thibault’s office. The video system is connected to every facility operated by the Department of Corrections so hearings can be held in a courtroom where only a judge and a court clerk would be physically present to record the hearing.
He said that system may be used for arraignments next week. Arraignment day is Thursday in Washington County, and it typically involves a courthouse full of people waiting to enter pleas on their charges.
Thibault said he has asked all law enforcement to submit case files and other materials electronically instead of dropping them off at his office. Depositions will be done off site either by phone or video.
He also is working with defense attorneys to see what cases can be continued or resolved at a time with few people in the courthouse until the risk has been reduced. Through the end of the month, he said all status conferences and calendar calls will be handled in writing, which will allow the judge to respond in writing or issue entry orders if necessary. Typically on pre-trial conference days the courthouse is filled with people waiting for hearings on their cases.
Thibault said he’s shared his approach with the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs and his understanding is the executive board is considering it along with others to come up with a uniform approach among state’s attorneys.
“It’s important that the judiciary as a whole respond uniformly and act decisively to protect people who come to court,” he said.
Court Administrator Patricia Gabel declined to comment on Thibault’s concerns in an email.
Gabel wrote if the Department of Health or the Commissioner of Buildings and General Services recommended it, a court would be closed. The same is true if someone who had been at the court or court staff tested positive. Depending on the circumstances, Gabel said cases may be moved to another courthouse. She noted a closure of a building would not stop court operations.
Gabel said using video and telephone equipment has been recommended for trial courts where appropriate.
“A directive has already been issued to judicial officers and staff to encourage alternatives that allow for social distancing,” she wrote.
Gabel said hearings such as a sentencing or a change of plea could be moved to another court or rescheduled depending on the circumstances.
When it comes to the backlog the virus could cause, she said resources would be allocated to address it where possible.
Gabel said along with the information provided by other state agencies, court staff members have been given gloves and disinfecting wipes so they can clean their areas beyond what facility staff do if they so chose.
She was uncertain how the pandemic would affect the state Supreme Court.
“As with the trial courts, essential functions of the court will continue,” she wrote.
