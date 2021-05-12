BARRE TOWN — The state Attorney General's office has announced a settlement with a Barre auto dealer over complaints about the dealer's business practices and a deceptive direct mail advertisement.
According to a news release, the office's Consumer Assistance Program received 84 complaints against Poulin Auto Sales Inc. from 2014 to 2019. The issues reported included failure to timely respond to post-sale mechanical and operating complaints, failure to timely send in registration materials, mismanagement of financing paperwork, and failure to honor vehicle warranties.
The company on Route 302 also sent about 40,000 mailings in June 2017 in which recipients were told they could win $25,000 in cash, a flat screen TV, an Apple Watch, or a $500, $100, or $5 Walmart gift card. Consumers filed complaints that they thought they had won a significant prize, causing them to travel to a Poulin Auto dealership, only to discover that they had won a $5 gift card.
As part of the settlement, the company has been fined $5,000 and will pay $15,000 in restitution to impacted customers. It will also assign a dedicated individual to timely respond to complaints; rejoin the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association, which manages an arbitration program for handling auto dealer-related complaints; and implement sales and business practices training for sales and finance personnel.
Consumers who filed complaints with CAP against Poulin Auto between Jan. 1, 2017 and April 30 of this year, which were not resolved through CAP’s mediation process, will be eligible for restitution. Many of these consumers will be contacted directly by the Attorney General’s office in the next 30 days and will receive a restitution check in the amount of $500. Consumers who had filed complaints with CAP and have questions about their eligibility for restitution may send an email to AGO.CAP@vermont.gov or call 800-649-2424 by Oct. 30.
