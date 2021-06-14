BARRE — A Worcester man is accused of lifting a woman off the ground by her neck.
Tyrrell Tucker, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Tucker faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Ryan Butler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman called police Sunday to report her friend was being abused by Tucker on Norton Road in Worcester. Butler said the woman reported the victim told her Tucker had lifted the victim off the ground by her neck. She told Butler she told the victim she was going to ask State Police for a welfare check for the victim and the victim said she “wouldn’t be mad if you did.”
The trooper said he went to Norton Road and found Tucker and the victim. He said he spoke to the victim privately who reported two nights prior she and Tucker had gotten into an argument. She told Butler she slapped a beer out of his hand and Tucker got mad at her, grabbed her by the neck with both hands and lifted her off the ground. Butler said the victim reported she couldn’t breath for about five seconds.
The victim told the trooper she felt her jawbone move and the bone-on-bone contact caused her pain. Butler said he didn’t see any marks on the victim’s neck. She told the trooper Tucker has anger issues and they had wrestled in the past, but this incident was different and she was afraid of him.
Trooper David Lambert, also of the State Police, said in his affidavit he spoke to Tucker who reported the victim knocked a beer out of his hand and so he picked her up and put her back down. Lambert said Tucker admitted to grabbing the victim by the neck.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.