WOODBURY – Vermont State Police say a Woodbury man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting someone Saturday night.
Police said one of the victims went to a home in Woodbury to pick up another victim who had been threatened with a gun by Brian McAndrew, 38, earlier in the day. The person who arrived at the home was shot by McAndrew when the victim walked up to the front door, according to a news release.
Police said the person who was shot was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment for serious injuries. No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.
Police said a witness subdued McAndrew until law enforcement arrived on scene.
McAndrew is scheduled to appear Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to answer the charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury until his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.