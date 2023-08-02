CHELSEA — A Williamstown man is accused of stealing money from one home and defrauding the owner of another.
Arick Miller, 36, pleaded not guilty July 24 in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny and home improvement fraud. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 38 years in prison. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is currently housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to a news release, Miller has warrants out for his arrest in Connecticut and New Hampshire on charges he’s facing in those states. Police said he’s facing larceny in the third degree and issuing a bad check charges in Connecticut and theft by deception in New Hampshire. He was reportedly arrested without incident on July 23.
For the burglary and grand larceny charges in this state, Trooper John Gildea, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a burglary was reported at a home in Williamstown in December. Gildea said the victim reported he had gone to retrieve some cash from his savings and noticed a banker’s pouch was missing.
The trooper said he went to the scene and spoke with the victim who reported the pouch, which contained a year’s worth of savings, was in a desk in his living room. The victim reported there was about $41,000 in various bills in the pouch, according to court records.
Gildea said the victim immediately suspected Miller had taken the money, as Miller was in a relationship with a member of the victim’s family and the victim was aware of Miller’s prior criminal history.
Miller has prior convictions for crimes connected to his drug use. He was placed in drug treatment court and graduated from that program in 2019. His graduation was covered by The Times Argus, where Miller said he started committing crimes after he was prescribed opioids.
In this case, Gildea said the victim reported he had given Miller a spare key so that Miller could use the victim’s garage to work on Miller’s vehicle.
The victim reported at one point, he had become sick and was bedridden, according to court records. Gildea said the victim reported Miller showed up while the victim was sick, went into the victim’s home through a side door without turning any lights on and startled the victim who was sleeping at the time. The trooper said the victim reported Miller told him he was just checking on the victim, though the victim noted Miller had always used the front door and knocked on the door when he was at the victim’s home in the past and had never used the side door before.
Gildea said the next day, the victim asked for his spare key back, but was told by Miller that Miller left it in the victim’s shop. The trooper said the victim reported he has yet to retrieve the spare key given to Miller.
Gildea said surveillance footage from a neighbor in December showed Miller driving up to the victim’s home and leaving about six minutes later. He said the victim reported this occurred when the victim and his family were at Miller’s home for a Christmas party. The victim reported Miller had disappeared for a few minutes during the party and hadn’t told anyone where he was going.
Gildea said the victim reported he had told his family member, who was in a relationship with Miller, where he had kept his savings during the pandemic so that those funds would be available to the family if something happened to the victim.
Gildea said he interviewed Miller at the Berlin barracks on Jan. 2.
The trooper said Miller admitted to going to the victim’s home late a night, which was the incident where the victim was startled. He said Miller reported he did this because the victim’s family hadn’t been able to get in touch with the victim, so he wanted to check on the victim.
Miller reported the doors were locked, so a neighbor showed him where the victim kept his spare key outside, since Miller claimed he had already returned the spare key the victim gave him, according to court records. Gildea said Miller reported he said, “Hello” before he went into the victim’s home, frightened the victim and then left once he determined the victim was OK.
The trooper said Miller denied going to the victim’s home during the Christmas party, though he admitted he did leave the party to run errands. He said Miller was willing to give investigators his bank records and denied taking the victim’s money.
Gildea said he again spoke with the victim who reported he does not leave a spare key outside his home, contrary to what Miller reported.
For the home improvement fraud charge, Trooper Skylar Velasquez, also of the State Police, said in his affidavit a woman in Washington called police in March to report she had hired a friend to build her kitchen, but was having issues with the friend, who was Miller. Velasquez said this victim reported Miller had been hired to build a custom kitchen, but did a poor job.
She reported he did not finish the job, and she did not get everything she paid for, according to court records. Velasquez said the victim reported she had paid Miller about $30,000.
Velasquez said he checked out the kitchen and noted it appeared to be work of poor quality. He said all of the overhead cabinets and some of the floor cabinets didn’t have doors installed. He said the victim reported one of the doors fell off the cabinet when she opened it, and a majority of the doors didn’t shut all the way. He said she reported one of the cabinets had a door that was about an inch taller than the cabinet. Paint also was sprayed all over the kitchen’s walls, according to court records.
Velasquez said the victim reported she never received a microwave or a faucet for the sink, despite paying Miller for those items.
The trooper said the victim sent Miller an email in November asking for receipts for the items he bought for her kitchen. She also asked to be reimbursed for any overages she paid and she wanted him to remove the cabinets he installed, according to court records.
Velasquez said the victim reported she never heard from Miller again after that email. He said she estimated she will need to pay about $20,000 more to have her kitchen redone.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com