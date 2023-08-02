CHELSEA — A Williamstown man is accused of stealing money from one home and defrauding the owner of another.

Arick Miller, 36, pleaded not guilty July 24 in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny and home improvement fraud. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 38 years in prison. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is currently housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

