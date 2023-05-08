WHITE RIVER JCT. — A Williamstown man is accused of setting a woman’s home on fire.

Bradley Scott Perkins, 41, pleaded not guilty on May 1 in Windsor County criminal court in White River Junction to a felony count of first-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order. If convicted, Perkins faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

