WHITE RIVER JCT. — A Williamstown man is accused of setting a woman’s home on fire.
Bradley Scott Perkins, 41, pleaded not guilty on May 1 in Windsor County criminal court in White River Junction to a felony count of first-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order. If convicted, Perkins faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
For the arson charge, Trooper Daniel Bohnyak, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman called police on April 28 to report a window at her home had been damaged. Bohnyak said this appeared to be a continuation of an earlier event where the woman obtained a relief from abuse order against Perkins. He said the victim reported she suspected Perkins broke windows at her home in retaliation for obtaining the order.
Bohnyak said later that day he was told by dispatch that Perkins had returned to the victim’s home and “set an incendiary device off” inside.
The trooper said he located Perkins, who denied going to the victim’s home. He said Perkins was detained while the investigation was underway.
Bohnyak said he then spoke with a witness, who reported he heard a loud smash. The witness reported he then saw a flickering light and Perkins vehicle leave the victim’s home, return and leave again, according to court records. Bohnyak said a second witness confirmed what the first witness reported.
He said he located the broken window at the victim’s home. He said there appeared to be fire damage inside the home below the broken window. Bohnyak also noted there were numerous holes in other windows at the home which appeared to have been caused by a pellet gun.
Bohnyak said the victim returned to her home and allowed police inside to inspect the damage. He said there was fire damage on the interior frame of the window. A wall near the window was charred, and the back of a cabinet showed some fire damage, according to court records.
Bohnyak said a neighbor provided police with surveillance footage showing a male who appeared to be Perkins walking around the outside of the victim’s home. The trooper said a flash is seen in the footage and the male then runs away from the home. He said Perkins’ vehicle is then seen leaving the area, returning a short time later and leaving again.
Bohnyak said Perkins admitted to sticking his hand through the window and lighting a curtain on fire.
Perkins is accused of violating the abuse prevention order in a separate incident on April 27. The order was issued on April 21.
Officer Brian Gosselin, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit for that charge Perkins had called the victim’s place of employment in order to contact the victim. Gosselin said Perkins used a private number to call the victim, but she recognized his voice, told him he was not allowed to contact her and hung up on him.
Gosselin said he then spoke with Perkins, who denied contacting the victim.
Perkins is currently on probation. He pleaded guilty in Windsor County criminal court in March 2022 to a felony count of grand larceny. He was sentenced to 18 months to three years, all suspended, and placed on probation for four years.
Perkins is now facing a violation of probation because of the arson charge. He has denied the violation.
According to court records, Perkins stole a utility trailer from an auto dealer in Hartford in July 2021. The trailer was reportedly valued at around $4,000. Police said it was later located in the Barre area.
