CHELSEA — A Williamstown man is accused of putting a gun to a family member’s temple and later firing a round into the floor.
Raymond C. Smith Jr., 74, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no buying or using guns or dangerous weapons.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 29 a report came in about someone who was threatened on Flint Road in Williamstown. Velasquez said he spoke to the victim over the phone.
He said the victim reported the prior night he had gotten into a dispute with Smith, a family member. Court records don’t say what the dispute was about.
The victim told Velasquez he and Smith got in each other’s faces and were nose-to-nose. The trooper said the victim reported Smith then went into another room, grabbed a loaded handgun and put it to the victim’s temple.
Velasquez said the victim slapped the gun out of Smith’s hand. The victim reported Smith told him he better get out of the house or Smith was going to kill him, according to court records.
The victim told the trooper Smith then picked up the gun and fired a round into the floor. He said the victim reported he then left the home.
Velasquez said the victim reported Smith has multiple guns in his home and usually carries a handgun.
The trooper said the victim reported Smith had stated he “was going to go suicide by cop.” Velasquez said someone from Washington County Mental Health Services reached out to Smith and reported back he did not appear suicidal or homicidal and did not want to hurt himself or the family member.
Velasquez said he then reached out to Smith over the phone and Smith admitted to firing a round into the floor to get the family member to leave his home. He said he and two other troopers arrived at Smith’s home to talk about the incident after Smith said it was OK.
Velasquez said he asked to speak to Smith outside, but Smith refused. The trooper said he asked Smith if he had any guns on him and Smith reported he had a handgun in his right pocket.
He said he asked Smith if he could pat Smith down and remove the gun and any other weapons found, but Smith refused, so he was told he was going to be placed under arrest.
Velasquez said the other two troopers grabbed Smith’s hands to keep him from reaching for the gun in his pocket. He said Smith would not allow troopers to put handcuffs on him, so he was taken to the floor and cuffed.
Velasquez said a witness reported she had heard Smith and the family member arguing and heard the gunshot, though she hadn’t seen it.
The trooper said investigators found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the floor where the victim said Smith had fired the gun.
Velasquez said all of the guns that were accessible were seized from the home. But Smith had more guns locked in a safe and refused to give police access to the safe. Court records don’t state how many guns were seized, what they were or how many guns were believed to be in the safe.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.