CHELSEA — A Williamstown man is accused of attacking and restraining a woman.
Bryant Roberts, 34, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Roberts faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim, not to have or drink alcohol, nor can he have or use guns or other dangerous weapons.
Trooper Benjamin Goodwin, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit an assault was reported in Williamstown on Sunday. Goodwin said he arrived on scene and located the victim whose eye was swollen half-shut. The trooper said the side of the victim’s face was swollen and there was blood on her face, chest, shoulders and hands.
Goodwin said the victim reported she was driving with Roberts when he threw an expensive cup out of the vehicle. He said the victim reported she then left Roberts on the side of the road and drove off.
The victim reported Roberts caught a ride home and then “beat the (expletive) out of me,” according to court records.
Goodwin said the victim reported Roberts punched her twice in the head and she tried to leave. She reported he said, “You’re not going anywhere,” and proceeded to punch her five more times in the head.
The trooper said the victim reported Roberts threatened to kill her.
Goodwin said witnesses at the scene reported seeing Roberts punch the victim. He said witnesses also reported Roberts had choked the victim. The trooper said the victim reported Roberts did choke her for about two minutes, which restricted her breathing.
Goodwin said Roberts was not at the scene when he arrived, but showed up while the investigation was underway. He said Roberts reported he and the victim had been drinking and the victim came at him.
Roberts reported he pushed her down, and she hit her head, but she kept coming so he slapped her in the face a couple of times, according to court records. Goodwin said Roberts denied choking or punching the victim.