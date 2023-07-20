CHELSEA — A Williamstown man is accused of attacking and restraining a woman.

Bryant Roberts, 34, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Roberts faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim, not to have or drink alcohol, nor can he have or use guns or other dangerous weapons.

