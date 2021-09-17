WATERBURY — Vermont State Police say a Waterbury man exposed and touched himself in front of two women at the Waterbury Reservoir.
John W. Amick, 57, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Amick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper David W. Lambert, of the Vermont State Police (VSP), said Aug. 21 two women who were camping on the reservoir reported a man was swimming near them and exposed himself. Lambert said the victims reported the man, later identified as Amick, had appeared to touch himself in front of them.
The trooper said he located Amick who reported he had been swimming naked in the reservoir. Amick told Lambert he kept his bathing suit on when he was swimming near the victims, according to court records.
Lambert said Amick denied “playing” with himself. He told the trooper the victims were lying.
The trooper said he then went to speak to the victims who reported they were swimming when they saw Amick fishing in his boat. The victims reported Amick made a noise which got their attention and then he went into the water and it looked like he was touching himself while he looked at them.
Lambert said the victims reported they didn't see Amick's genitals. They reported he was about 40-50 feet from them at the time, according to court records.
The victims reported Amick came over to them asking about their campsite and started eating a sandwich. Lambert said one of the victims asked the other when “Johnny” would be coming. He said after hearing this Amick quickly left.
