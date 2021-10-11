BARRE — A Waterbury Center man is accused of attacking a woman.
Benjamin K. Kidder, 35, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Kidder faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Tyler Rancourt, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman approached him Friday when he was parked in front of the Waterbury Fire Department. Rancourt said the woman reported she had been involved in a domestic disturbance with Kidder, didn’t know what to do and was looking for advice.
The trooper said she was in the shower when Kidder tried to get in with her. She reported she told him “no” and he got angry and started yelling at her, according to court records.
Rancourt said the victim reported Kidder ripped down the shower curtain and after she got out he threw a brush at her which shattered on the floor. The victim told the trooper Kidder then had her against a wall with his hand around her neck and he stopped when she told him not to hurt her.
Rancourt said the victim reported she was able to then get dressed and leave the home.
The trooper said the victim was not ready to submit a sworn statement about the incident.
He said later that day the victim called and said she needed police at the home. Rancourt said the victim reported Kidder had told her to “just die.” She told Rancourt she was ready to fill out the statement.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, also of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he spoke to Kidder who reported he and the victim had gotten into a fight and the victim pulled down the shower curtain. Pennoyer said Kidder admitted he tried to get into the shower with the victim and was agitated when she turned him down.
Pennoyer said after Kidder was taken into custody, the victim started to cry and reported she was afraid for her life.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.