BARRE – A Waterbury man is accused of attacking a family member.
Nathaniel James Lord, 47, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child. If convicted, Lord faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a family fight was reported on Glen View Road in Fayston Wednesday. Fox said a 16-year-old boy reported Lord, his family member, had been drinking and choked a 15-year-old family member.
The trooper said Lord left prior to police arriving on scene.
Fox said he spoke to the victim who reported he was watching TV when Lord told him to go to bed. The victim told Fox the show he was watching was almost over so he asked if he could finish it. Fox said the victim reported Lord became angry and they exchanged words before Lord got in his face and started yelling.
The victim told Fox he was scared so he ran to a bedroom where another family member was. He told Fox that family member tried to restrain Lord, but he broke free and backed the victim onto the bed so the victim started kicking Lord.
The victim reported Lord pinned him down on the bed and choked him for about 10 seconds, according to court records. Fox said the victim reported he was not able to breathe at this time. The victim told Fox the choking stopped when he was able to get Lord off of him.
Fox said the victim reported running to the bathroom and vomiting. The victim told Fox he was hyperventilating and having trouble breathing.
Fox noted the victim had a raspy voice when he spoke.
The trooper said the family member that tried to restrain Lord reported Lord got on top of the victim and put his forearm on the victim's neck, cutting off his air, for a couple seconds.
Fox said police searched the area for Lord, but were unsuccessful. He said he left voicemails for Lord on his cellphone and Lord called back Thursday. The trooper said he then met up with Lord to talk about the case.
Lord told Fox the victim had punched him in the face. Fox noted Lord had a black eye and scratches on his face, but declined medical treatment. Lord reported the victim also scratched him and threatened to kill him, according to court records.
Fox said Lord admitted to using his hand to hold the victim's head to the side, but this was an attempt to keep the victim from biting or spitting on him. He denied choking the victim.
