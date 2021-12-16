BARRE — A Warren man is accused of putting a child in a chokehold.
Ross Giovanniello, 38, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child. If convicted, Giovanniello faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Casey Ross, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 13 police received a report stating a child had been assaulted by Giovanniello. Ross said he spoke with the child on Dec. 14 after the child’s mother gave police consent for an interview with a family member present.
He said the victim reported on Dec. 12 she had gone into the kitchen and saw Giovanniello had ice cream. The victim told police she asked for some and Giovanniello obliged, but when she tried to get some for a friend, Giovanniello grabbed her hand and put her in a choke-hold. The victim reported she couldn’t breathe for about five to seven seconds, according to court records. Ross said the victim reported Giovanniello then pushed her.
Ross said the victim reported Giovanniello had threatened to “slit her throat” in the past.
Ross said he then spoke with the victim’s mother who reported she also was in the kitchen when the incident took place. She told police she was distracted because she was cooking, but it appeared as though the victim and Giovanniello were playing. Ross said the mother reported the pair had “done karate” together in the past, and she thought this was more of the same.
Ross said the mother did not have any concerns about Giovanniello being around her children.
The trooper said another child in the home told police Giovanniello drank alcohol and drove with children in the vehicle.
Ross said he then spoke with Giovanniello who reported he would not intentionally harm the children. The trooper said Giovanniello reported the victim had tried to take ice cream from him, and he snatched it away from her. He told police the victim then went to her room, according to court records.
