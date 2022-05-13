WASHINGTON – Vermont State Police say they executed search warrants and arrest warrants at two homes Friday in Washington in an investigation involving drug trafficking and gun possession.
According to a news release, warrants were executed at a home on Route 110 and at a trailer home on Donna Lane. As of Friday afternoon, police have yet to identify anyone who may have been arrested, what charges they are facing or what may have been seized from the homes.
State Police received assistance in executing the warrants from police in Barre and Montpelier, as well as from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; and Homeland Security.
