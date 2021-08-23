CABOT — Vermont State Police say two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash in Cabot Monday.
Police said Shelley Corliss, 57, of Cabot, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 south on South Walden Road. Police said Corliss drove off the roadway and struck a tree.
Corliss' passenger, Matthew Thompson, 33, also of Cabot, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. Corliss was taken by ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police said both were in stable condition as of Monday evening.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, though alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.
