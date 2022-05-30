WILLIAMSTOWN – Vermont State Police say a Tunbridge man died in a crash Saturday morning in Williamstown.
David Welch, 37, was driving northbound on Route 14 when police said he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head on driven by Michael Merrill, 72, of Williamstown. Police said Welch was pronounced dead at the scene and Merrill was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police said neither driver was wearing their seat belt. Route 14 was closed for about four hours while rescue crews responded to the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper David Lambert at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
