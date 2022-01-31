BERLIN – Vermont State Police say no one was injured when a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning in Berlin.
Fredrick Morey, 61, of Sharon, was driving on Route 62 near the Exit 7 ramp for Interstate 89 when police said his 2018 Freightliner truck caught fire. Police didn't say what caused the fire.
Morey was able to exit the truck and was unhurt, but the truck was a total loss, according to police. Both of the ramps for the interstate were closed during the fire and the truck was eventually towed from the scene.
